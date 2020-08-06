Dr. Fauci Had To Hire Security To Protect His Wife And Daughters

Alex Wong/Getty

Fauci said his family received death threats from people who object to his work on the pandemic

In today’s edition of “What The Hell Kind Of World Do We Live In?”, Dr. Anthony Fauci — our nation’s top infectious disease expert and a member of the White House coronavirus task force — revealed he had to hire security to protect his family, including his three daughters, who’ve been harassed and received death threats.

Fauci tells Sanjay on @CNN that he is receiving death threats and that people are harassing his family. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 5, 2020

“Getting death threats for me and my family and harassing my daughters to the point where I have to get security is just, I mean, it’s amazing,” Fauci said during a chat with CNN‘s Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Wednesday.

“I wish that they did not have to go through that,” Fauci continued. “I wouldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams that people who object to things that are pure public health principles are so set against it… that they actually threaten you.”

During the live-streamed talk hosted by Harvard’s School of Public Health, Fauci went on to say that the crisis “brings out the best of people and the worst of people” and that his wife and daughters were “fine” but stressed.

Dr. Fauci smiles through disclosing death threats against him and his family: "I wouldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams that people, who object to things that are pure public health principles, are so set against it …. that they actually threaten you.” pic.twitter.com/1wLly42MBc — The Recount (@therecount) August 5, 2020

This isn’t the first time Fauci and his family have been on the receiving end of threats. Last month, he said during an interview on “The Axe Files” podcast that his family faced “serious threats,” calling them “a little bit disturbing.”

“I’ve seen a side of society that I guess is understandable, but it’s a little bit disturbing,” he told CNN political commentator David Axelrod. “It’s really a magnitude different now. As much as people inappropriately, I think, make me somewhat of a hero … there are people who get really angry at thinking I’m interfering with their life because I’m pushing a public health agenda.”

Fauci was also given a security detail back in April after receiving threats, The Hill reported at the time. But when asked about it at a press briefing, Fauci deferred the question to the Department of Health and Human Services inspector general. Fauci later called the threats and his safety “secondary” to the pandemic.

“I’ve chosen this life. I know what it is,” Fauci said during an appearance on the Today show. “There are things about it that sometimes are disturbing, but you just focus on the job you have to do and just put all that other stuff aside and just try as best as possible not to pay attention to it.”

Fauci, who’s been the head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, has gained a reputation as a staunch truth-teller, even if that means openly correcting Trump, who has, in response, made very clear his anti-Fauci stance. Not only has Trump frequently undermined and contradicted Fauci’s guidance and recommendations throughout the pandemic, but he’s even retweeted #FireFauci tweets.

In fact, just this past weekend, Trump retweeted a video of a Fauci explaining why the U.S. has seen a surge in cases while European country have seen the opposite, writing, “Wrong!”

Wrong! We have more cases because we have tested far more than any other country, 60,000,000. If we tested less, there would be less cases. How did Italy, France & Spain do? Now Europe sadly has flare ups. Most of our governors worked hard & smart. We will come back STRONG! :: https://t.co/hhwYOrnWZn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020

“We have more cases because we have tested far more than any other country, 60,000,000. If we tested less, there would be less cases. How did Italy, France & Spain do? Now Europe sadly has flare ups. Most of our governors worked hard & smart. We will come back STRONG!” Trump wrote.

This is the world we live in, folks. And we need to protect Fauci — and his family — at all costs.