Replace ‘Alexander Hamilton’ With ‘Fauci’ For This Perfect Remix

Scott Hoying/Instagram

Hamilton? Who needs him? This remix starring Dr. Anthony Fauci is everything

Throughout the Trump administration’s absolute failure to handle the coronavirus pandemic, there’s been one calm, steady voice of reason: that of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. Fauci has seen — and successfully handled — multiple pandemics in his day, which makes him a reassuringly expert voice to turn to for facts about this pandemic — a stark contrast to Trump and his cronies, who favor scientifically dubious information and pretending the crisis isn’t actually a crisis, despite the nearly 150,000 Americans who have died. It’s time Dr. Fauci got the appreciation he deserves, rather than being constantly undercut by the president. What about Hamilton style?

Enter Scott Hoying (see what I did there?), the baritone singer you probably know from groups like Pentatonix and Superfruit. He took one of our favorite songs of the moment, thanks to Disney Plus — “Alexander Hamilton” — and gave it a remix to honor everything we love about America’s favorite doctor.

Oh, and did we mention the rhymes are on point?

“How is a genius immunologist, grad of Cornell with the doctorate, dropped in the middle of a pandemic, yet stopped by the president for all of the press he did ’cause tantrums from a toddler trump facts from a scholar?” the song begins. “They call him The Mask King, the Duke of Distancing, why aren’t we listening to someone of his stature and positioning? It’s sickening. This is what physicians do.”

Seriously, it’s like Hamilton but somehow we might love this version more? Especially when Hoying points out this ominous fact we hadn’t really considered: “All disaster movies start with a scientist no one listens to.”

Still perfectly to the tune of “Alexander Hamilton,” Hoying goes on to highlight Dr. Fauci’s past work on pandemics, and compares him to some of our favorite doctors in pop culture.

“He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor; led the charge against Ebola and Zika,” he sings. “He makes McDreamy look sleazy, Dr. House, he can’t keep up.”

Hoying also pokes fun at all the people who have found themselves with a weird, confusing attraction to Dr. Fauci: “He has the hottest body… of work.”

Finally, Hoying hits the song’s very recognizable chorus, only he’s not Alexander Hamilton — he’s Dr. Fauci, with the silver hair and all.

“My name is Dr. Anthony Fauci,” he sings. “And there’s a million things I haven’t cured, but just you wait — just you wait.”

Finally, the accolades Dr. Fauci deserves. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be humming this tune for the rest of the day.