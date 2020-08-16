AOC Responds To Cardi B Telling Her To Run For President When She’s 35

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Cardi B tells AOC to run for president when she’s old enough and AOC wrote back

Your favorite rapper and political pundit Cardi B just weighed in on the 2024 election and said that U.S. Representative from Bronx, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, “better” run for president when she’s 35. Cardi B — who was firmly team Bernie Sanders before he dropped out of the race — tweeted at the millennial congresswoman that she needs to get her presidential path in order before her 35th birthday, and surprisingly, AOC responded to the idea.

On Friday, August 14, 2020, AOC went on Instagram Live to lay out some facts about our broken healthcare system and shared how she’s getting braces (again) as an adult because she couldn’t afford an orthodontist until she got elected to congress and got proper healthcare. To illustrate the point, AOC joked that she “got a bag and fixed her teeth,” referencing the line from Cardi B classic “Bodak Yellow,” about how Cardi B literally had to become a famous rapper to get her teeth “fixed.”

Some fans tweeted the video at Cardi, who responded with the truest fact ever, which is: “She better run for president when she turns 35.”

She better run for president when she turns 35 https://t.co/TcSfYLGeah — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2020

Cardi’s, of course, referring to the requirements to run for President Of The United States that stipulate that one must be 35-years-old. If I’m doing my math right, AOC will have turned 35 right before the 2024 election, making her eligible to run for president next term. I have no idea what the world will look like in 2024. Will the world exist? Will Kamala Harris have just, taken over for Biden at that point? Will Trump morph into a supreme overlord? I don’t know (and I seriously hope that last one isn’t true) but the best thing about this whole exchange is that AOC actually responded to Cardi about her potential presidential run.

Referring to Cardi’s new single “WAP” — a sexually explicit rap anthem that has conservative men on Twitter in a tizzy — AOC jokingly wrote back, remixing the acronym “WAP” into her new political slogan.

“Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020,” AOC tweeted at the rapper with a wink.

Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020 😜 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 15, 2020

First of all, yes to all of this.

AOC has been a force to reckon with since she stepped into her new job in congress, but she really showed us what a leader looks like when she elegantly and fiercely shut down Ted Yoho last month after her called her a “bitch.” Thanks to her tireless fight for those who have less, her grassroots efforts to land her current job, and her preternatural speaking skills — I mean, get her on the ballot already, why are we still discussing this?