AOC Is Visiting Islands And Giving Away Pears On Animal Crossing

Of course AOC will give you some pears if she visits your Animal Crossing island

During coronavirus lockdown, there’s been an unexpected experience that’s been bonding people all over the world: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Nintendo Switch game that it appears everyone is playing while they’re stuck at home. Even celebrities — like Guy Fieri and Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk — have gotten in on the fun. And now, people are tweeting that they’ve had AOC visit their islands, so excuse me for a moment while I die of jealousy.

When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted earlier this week that she had acquired a Switch and was a “very new” Animal Crossing player, she just wanted to visit some other players’ islands and leave them notes on their bulletin boards (because of course she did — so wholesome!).

Hi there! Very new to this. I would like to visit random people’s islands and leave a doodle or note on their bulletin board. Can I do that? If so, how? Should I open my DMs for the first time since the Zuckerberg hearing for the Dodo codes?? https://t.co/pQlm0ES1cM — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2020

For those who don’t play the game, visiting someone else’s island requires you to either be their friend in the Nintendo Switch online community, or give you an access code called a “Dodo code” that allows strangers to pop by your island. As you can imagine, it was not long before AOC started getting tweet replies and DMs with players’ Dodo codes. BRB, gotta DM her my code real quick.

What makes this story even better is that AOC followed through and immediately started visiting islands, beginning with one belonging to a married couple and their young son. Naturally, the New York representative showed up in a custom-made T-shirt that read “AOC,” just in case there was any confusion about who she is. If you peep the screenshots, you’ll see she’s named her island “BoogieDown,” which might be the best island name that’s ever existed.

AOC herself even shared an update about her first visit, revealing that the owners of the island taught her about the Switch phone app that allows you to chat with other players much more easily. That’s an excellent pro-tip, and one she’ll need as she visits more islands.

Update 2: first ever House call (get it?😉) in the books!



It was so sweet. Island belonged to a family of three. We exchanged fruit, took pictures, and I signed a bulletin note using my touch screen.



I was floored by how fast they typed and they taught me about the app. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/KJsI6Gjh9p — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2020

On the next island she visited, AOC brought a gift for the owner: Some pears, because of course she brought some of her fruit to share.

Honestly, this might be even better than when we discovered Guy Fieri had created Flavortown Island. I want both Guy and AOC to be my friends and visit my island all the time, please and thank you.

I’m here on Flavortown Island checkin’ out a joint run by local legend, Tom Nook! Unlike the homes around here, you won’t have to take out a loan to afford these dishes 😅 pic.twitter.com/5Ig0spmT8X — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) April 13, 2020

Now we just need AOC to speak out on Tom Nook’s controversial, predatory loan tactics. Get ready for the fight of your life, Tom.