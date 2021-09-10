AOC Flawlessly Responds To Sarah Palin Calling Her A ‘Fake Feminist’

Lars Niki/Kris Connor/Getty

When former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “fake feminist” on Fox News, the New York native clapped all the way back

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott attempted to defend his state’s draconian new abortion laws, claiming that the six-week ban — which doesn’t provide exceptions for cases of rape or incest — is totally fine, because he’s going to “eliminate all rapists from the streets.” (LOL. OK.)

The following day, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on CNN to explain why it’s literally not possible for every rape survivor to seek an abortion before six weeks, since the vast majority of people don’t even know they’re pregnant that early on.

“He speaks from such a place of deep ignorance.” — Rep. @AOC (D-NY) responds to Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) defending new abortion law by vowing to “eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas.” pic.twitter.com/uh4Po9fXXc — The Recount (@therecount) September 8, 2021

“I don’t know if he is familiar with a menstruating person’s body — In fact, I do know that he’s not familiar with a female or menstruating person’s body because if he did, he would know that you don’t have six weeks,” AOC explained to host Anderson Cooper. “I’m sorry we have to break down Biology 101 on national television, but in case no one has informed him before in his life, six weeks pregnant means two weeks late for your period. And two weeks late on your period for any person — any person with a menstrual cycle — can happen if you’re stressed, if your diet changes, or for really no reason at all. So you don’t have six weeks,” she said.

Her basic biology lesson to Texas’ highest leader apparently didn’t sit well with former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (ick), who then decided to take her “real” feminism to Fox News, decrying AOC’s use of inclusive language to describe people who menstruate. Because — friendly reminder — it’s not just cis women who have periods and get pregnant. Trans and nonbinary folks do, too.

Sarah Palin (remember her?) word salads her way through slamming Rep. @AOC (D-NY) and her criticism of Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) abortion law comments: “She is such a fake feminist … She’s milking the whole female thing, and as a real feminist, I’m embarrassed for her.” pic.twitter.com/EvW9YJ8TQv — The Recount (@therecount) September 9, 2021

To spare you from having to watch even 30 seconds of Fox News, here’s what she said. “Wow AOC, she’s really milking this, isn’t it? She’s such a fake feminist that she would bring up an issue like this and try to use it to make some kind of political point.” She continued, “It just makes my stomach sick what she has done. She should be embarrassed. She’s milking the whole female thing. And as a real feminist, I’m embarrassed for her.”

Taking away the fact that GOP politicians have literally made menstruation, pregnancy, and sexuality a “political thing” for decades, Palin calling herself a “real feminist” on Fox News truly is the cherry on top of the shit pie, here.

AOC responded on social media, addressing not only Palin’s wildly ridiculous claims but also critics who call her an “a mouthpiece for [her] handlers.”

I’m so sorry Sarah Palin is mad at me! In fact, to address this I set up a special hotline just for her https://t.co/FGUWvdqt4T pic.twitter.com/Fcr8cYvEYT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 9, 2021

“I’m so sorry Sarah Palin is mad at me! In fact, to address this I set up a special hotline just for her,” she captioned the video.

“Does my existence make you mad?” she asked in the clip. “Does the fact that, yes, I am a mouthpiece for the people of New York’s 14th Congressional District upset you? Well, I have help for you. Call 1-800-CRY NOW. That’s 1-800-CRY NOW.”

In fact, we also set up a corresponding website - proceeds go to abortion and reproductive health providers in Texas: https://t.co/16yiomTbyD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 9, 2021

We’ve raised over $250,000 to Texas grassroots pro-choice organizers and healthcare providers so far. 🤗 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 9, 2021

Perhaps the best part of Ocasio-Cortez’s incredible clap back is her big reveal. She’s not only set up a website to raise funds for abortion and reproductive health providers in Texas, but within a matter of days, her supporters have helped raise over $250,000 to Texas grassroots pro-choice organizers and healthcare providers.

And Palin, what have you done to help those in need of safe, affirmative reproductive health care lately? Exactly. Next!