Harry And Meghan Shared An Adorable New Year’s Photo Of Archie

Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty

Archie is the star of Harry and Meghan’s New Year Instagram video, but is anyone surprised by that?

It’s been another great year filled with big life events for Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. And just ahead of New Year’s Eve, the couple shared a video showing some of the highlights of their incredible 2019. Unsurprisingly, the video had one star in particular: Their infant son, Archie.

The royals wrote in the caption for the video, “Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.”

Set to a song by Coldplay, the video showed the royal couple’s year in throwback photos and videos. There was plenty of travel, a lot of official duties, some time spent with other members of the Royal Family, and, about halfway through, the event that made this a year to remember for the Sussex royals: When Archie made his arrival in early May. The rest of the photo and video series after that moment largely included the newest Royal Family arrival, which makes sense because he is way too cute to be left out.

But it’s the final photo in the post that has the whole internet talking. With “Looking forward to 2020. Happy New Year!” overlaid on top of it, the last photo is a new one of Harry and little Archie, posing somewhere cold, as evidenced by the baby’s cozy hat and Ugg boots. He’s in Harry’s arms, and both of them are all smiles, looking like the happiest family. Fans of the Royal Family will note how much Archie looks like his dad did when he was younger.

It’s possible the photo was taken in Canada, which is where Harry and Meghan chose to spend the holidays this year. They were definitely missed at the family’s annual Christmas in Sandringham, but considering Meghan spent nearly a decade living in Canada during her acting career, and the fact that the country is a commonwealth of Britain, it’s not too surprising that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (and Prince Archie!) would choose to take a holiday break there.

Happy 2020 to all the royals, and here’s hoping the New Year brings plenty of new photos of the sweet little prince.