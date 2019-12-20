Ashley Graham Is A Naked Pregnant Goddess In Her Husband’s Latest Pic

Raymond Hall/Getty

Ashley Graham is once again pregnancy goals with a gorgeous nude photo taken by her husband

Ashley Graham is pretty much the poster child for Happy Pregnant Lady. She’s loving every single minute of having a bun in her oven, and that means plenty of adorable social media posts gushing about her future as a momma and tons of body-positive updates on the changes she’s going through over the last few months. We’re here for every bit of it, and the latest post includes one of her most beautiful pregnancy pics so far — a nude taken by her husband, Justin Ervin.

It’s far from the first time Graham has graced her followers with a stunning pregnant nude, including her gorgeous Vogue cover. But this is a happy momma at the end of her pregnancy — she simply glows. “Last shoot of the year with the love of my life, growing the love of our life,” she writes.

I mean, just look at her. She’s jaw-dropping.

It’s just one more glorious example of the body-positive greatness Graham’s been putting in our Instagram feeds since August when she first shared her happy news. She’s talked about everything from her pregnancy workouts and weight gain…

…to keeping it very real with how her pregnant body looks — while embracing the hell out of every new curve.

In conclusion, Ashley Graham is our body-positive and pregnancy goals, all rolled into one amazing woman. We can’t wait until the posts are all about her sweet baby boy and thoughts on her life as a new momma. We clearly need her wise voice in our lives.