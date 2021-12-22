Ava Phillippe Shared The Motherly Advice She’s Gotten From Reese And It’s Solid

VALERIE MACON/Getty

Ava Phillippe is sharing some of the best advice she’s received from her mom, Reese Witherspoon, and it should come as a surprise to no one that Elle Woods has wisdom to spare

Can you even imagine growing up as the child of the Reese Witherspoon? The woman is an icon, not to mention of the most down-to-earth, unproblematic celebs ever to exist. And so, it’s not really surprising that Ava Phillippe has also grown up to be lovely, charming, and sweet — and it turns out she had no shortage of motherly advice to help her get there.

In a new interview with E!’s Daily Pop, Phillippe opened up about how Witherspoon’s advice has helped shape her — and her choices — as she’s grown up. To no one’s surprise, a lot of that advice centers around how you should treat other people.

The most “special piece of advice” she received, Phillippe said, is essentially, “pretty is as pretty does.”

She explained, “As pretty as you ever look on the outside, you’re only as pretty as you are on the inside and the way that you treat other people—and if that’s not a beauty tip, I don’t know what is.”

We really couldn’t agree more. True beauty is always what’s inside, and being outwardly beautiful means nothing if you’re ugly to others. Good on you, Reese — that’s some solid advice.

But that’s not all Phillippe has learned from her famous mom — and other influential figures in her life. She said both Witherspoon and her stepfather, Jim Toth, whom Witherspoon married in 2011, are constantly providing nuggets of wisdom that she can use.

“It’s just seeping into my life whether I know it or not, I think,” she said, adding that the best advice they’ve provided still centers around how she treats others. “Treat people with kindness and do the best you can and understand that [you having] problems doesn’t mean anybody else doesn’t have problems, it doesn’t mean they’re bigger or smaller, they’re not to be compared. We’ve all got stuff we’re dealing with and to be humble and gracious about that is just so important.”

Despite pressure to follow in her mom’s footsteps, Phillippe said some more invaluable wisdom she’s received from Witherspoon has to do with finding her own path in life.

“My parents have always encouraged me to choose the path that’s right for me and, you know, guide me along the way to make better choices than I might make,” she shared. “I’m so grateful for that. That is such a privilege to have parents that support you in that way and to want you to be who you truly are meant to be. So I think I’m trying to do that.”