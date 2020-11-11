These Hilarious Tweets Will Catch You Up On The Bachelorette

kristocuri/Twitter and Maarten de Boer/Kwaku Alston/ABC

Let Twitter school you on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

The weird nightmare that is 2020 is over. Hahahahaha just kidding, we still have a month and a half of anything-can-happen anarchy. With the pandemic ramping up and the election winding down, it’s time to find our next favorite distraction. Enter The Bachelorette. Now in it’s 16th season the show takes place at the luxe La Quinta Resort in California. The marketing department at budget hotel chain La Quinta are probably trying to figure out how to bottle up The Bachelorette showbiz sparkle and prop it up next to their continental breakfasts.

Not a real La Quinta if there is no Denny’s beside it #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/FerNObKsaw — Dale Cox (@DaleCox63441346) November 11, 2020

Now that we have accommodation concerns out of the way, let’s get caught up, shall we?

The season started with a bang when season 18 The Bachelor runner up Clare Crawley immediately saw a future with Dale — literally immediately. As in, he stepped out of the limo and Clare declared that she “just met her husband.”

#TheBachelorette Clare: I definitely feel like I just met my husband Chris Harrison: pic.twitter.com/bJDigE59Zl — Bachelor bruh (@Bachelorbruh1) October 14, 2020

Clare: I think I just met my husband Chris Harrison:#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/wevpO0rh4n — Bearclawforbachelor 🌹 (@bearclawforbach) October 14, 2020

Live look at Clare’s diary night one #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/C4lCdite7f — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) October 14, 2020

Surprising no one, Clare…gave Dale the first night rose.

The chemistry between Dale and Clare shone through from the very beginning.

Summary of tonight’s episode of #TheBachelorette:

1.There was a dog

2.Clare chose her husband pic.twitter.com/LfaZTIpqcs — Llama Drama (@sweatsandpizza) October 14, 2020

Three episodes in, and it’s so obvious Clare wants to bail on the other men and focus on Dale.

Brandon: I heard you were the bachelorette and thought you were beautiful and had to come on. Clare: GET OUT Dale: I heard you were the bachelorette and thought you were beautiful and had to come on. Clare: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/CAYfkQsQzM — Anna Kathryn (@anna_kathrynn_) November 6, 2020

Me too brah…This is the look we all have had since the start of this season🤣🤣🤣 #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/gFYhFK83y9 — Ambrocio Mireles Jr (@amirelesjr) October 28, 2020

The producers try to add some suspense to the show where the lead is over it by forcing weird encounters.

Our girl Clare is not much of a liar, bless her heart.

The other guys try to roast Dale and make him… insecure? Crumble? Not sure where their heads were, TBH.

Even when she’s not with Dale, Clare’s still can’t stop thinking about him.

“I didn’t get what I needed from you guys” says Clare after spending the whole night asking them about dale 🤦‍♀️ all the guys deserve better than her #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteABC #thebachlorette pic.twitter.com/DvWyIjXmSJ — thea (@thea33f) October 28, 2020

And she doesn’t like how the other guys roasted her man. The male contestants take it well. Kidding! This is reality TV, after all, and these men pout like a toddler who’s forced to leave a toy store empty handed.

clare: “i can’t believe they just roasted my fiancé like that” everyone else: #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/wUQks3ipFj — claire (@claire_kinnear) October 28, 2020

By episode 4, even the invisible wait staff at the La Quinta Resort No Not That One The Other One The Fancy One have to know how this is going to end. Not that ABC welcomes some drama. Reports that Dale and Clare met before filming bubble up on social media, throwing the ‘we just met and now we’re in love’ narrative off. Rumors and contracts be damned, these two crazy kids decide to get engaged.

the bachelorette season ended before nevada finished counting #TheBachelorette — kristo (@kristocuri) November 6, 2020

Clare and Dale ride off into the sunset, newly engaged and happier than ever.

The couple might want to make sure they didn’t leave any stray hairbrushes around, because the producers probably have Chris/Dale hybrid a stickpin-covered voodoo doll in the editing bay. The millisecond the proposal airs, Dale makes their love Twitter official by posting syrupy sweet pics on his account.

Back to the show – is the season over? Not by a long shot. Another bachelorette is waiting in the wings. Viewers get a hint about Tayshia Adams, a familiar face from season 23 of The Bachelor and season six of Bachelor in Paradise.

Chris Harrison giving this speech about Tayshia #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/Uk5xwGzDPd — kim (@kimrosa_) November 6, 2020

And we get a few new men added to the mix!

The producers coming to the cave where they keep men on standby for #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/DR0JoV60wy — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 11, 2020

The men seem into Tayshia.

All the guys: Honestly, you’re WAY more my speed than Clare Clare, watching at home:#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/OdS4MrGA76 — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) November 11, 2020

New guy Spencer gets the first Tayshia rose. Twitter likes his looks but doesn’t trust his vibe.

Spencer asking “Who scared Clare away?” The second he walks in the house #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/Zkaegzf9xS — me (@BrennanSouhrada) November 11, 2020

We get an update about Clare. She’s fine, thanks for asking. The pair, now living together, deny claims they met before taping the show. Clare also wants babies, babies, babies, which is fine, fine, fine. Dale seems to be the last to know, though.

.@Clare_Crawley opens up about moving in with @DaleMoss and future plans: "Babies are on the agenda!" pic.twitter.com/xd1Yfu4QlY — PeopleTV (@peopletv) November 11, 2020

Dale when Clare yelled “BABIES” after Chris Harrison asked what’s next #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/cR7bncPguE — the sleepy bachelor (@sleepybach) November 11, 2020

The men have moved on to fighting over Clare to fighting over Tayshia. Riley ‘accidentally’ elbows Spencer, splitting his lip.

There. You’re all caught up with the drama. Will Spencer make it to the finale? Do you think La Quinta Not That One The Other One The Fancy One has a cease and desist letter in its back pocket in case the budget chain gets too familiar? We’ll have to tune in to find out.

The “COMING UP NEXT WEK” I am unwell. @BacheloretteABC — Deanna (@DeannaGiulietti) November 6, 2020