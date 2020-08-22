Barack Obama Shares His Much-Anticipated Summer Playlist

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

These are the 53 songs getting him through 2020

What do Billie Eilish, Common, Megan Thee Stallion, and Sheryl Crow all have in common? Barack Obama, that’s what.

After Michelle Obama delivered a powerful keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention this week, Obama did us all a solid and released his much-anticipated summer playlist — and the 53-song playlist does not disappoint.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer — including songs from some of the artists performing at this week’s @DemConvention,” the former president wrote, referring to John Legend and the Chicks. “As always, it’s a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there’s something in here for everybody — hope you enjoy it.”

Obama’s playlist kicks off with the soothing sounds of Texas-based trio Khruangbin’s hit “Texas Sun” and continues to showcase his clearly great taste in music — from this year’s biggest hits, like Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyoncé, to chart-topping songs during his eight-year presidency, including Jennifer Hudson’s “Feeling Good.” And, of course, what would the playlist be without a few oldies, like Otis Redding’s “These Arms of Mine”?

Featured artists, including Khalid and the aforementioned Legend, were stoked to be included. “WOOOOW!!!!! thank you so much!!!!!” Khalid tweeted.

“Thank you, Mr. President,” Legend wrote.

This isn’t the first time Obama’s curated and shared a playlist chockfull of his favorite songs. Last year, Barack and Michelle Obama teamed up to create the ultimate summer playlist boasting everyone from Lizzo and Steely Dan to the Black Keys and 2 Chainz.

“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy,” Barack tweeted at the time.

With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BS5ri1lvxz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 24, 2019

Michelle also released her own Spotify playlist this year. Launched earlier this month, “The Michelle Obama Playlist” is comprised of music from and inspired by Season 1 of her hit podcast, “The Michelle Obama Podcast.”

“Excited to share with you a new Spotify playlist inspired by the first season of my new podcast,” Michelle said. “It’s filled with incredible new artists and a whole lot of #BlackGirlMagic. I hope you’ll give it a listen and follow some of these terrific musicians.”

Both Barack and Michelle’s playlists are must-listens, so what are you waiting for? Hit play and turn it all. the. way. up.