Michelle Obama Launches Spotify Playlist With Music From And Inspired By Her Podcast

Michelle Obama/Spotify

Stumped on what to listen to this weekend? Four words: The Michelle Obama’s Playlist. We’re only a handful of songs in, and we’re already obsessed.

On Friday, the former First Lady launched a playlist on Spotify comprised of music from and inspired by Season 1 of her hit podcast, “The Michelle Obama Podcast.” And you better believe the first volume of Obama’s playlist is worth a listen (or three).

Excited to share with you a new @Spotify playlist inspired by the first season of my new podcast. It's filled with incredible new artists and a whole lot of #BlackGirlMagic. I hope you'll give it a listen. #MichelleObamaPodcast https://t.co/jsJS30UVqp pic.twitter.com/b1QeAwHe99 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 7, 2020

Boasting more than 40 songs, the more than two-hour mix features genre-spanning hits from female artists of color, including Beyoncé, Ari Lennox, Teyana Taylor, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, and Chloe x Halle, who recently performed at the GLAAD Media Awards.

“Excited to share with you a new Spotify playlist inspired by the first season of my new podcast,” Obama said in a statement, per People. “It’s filled with incredible new artists and a whole lot of #BlackGirlMagic. I hope you’ll give it a listen and follow some of these terrific musicians.”

Highlighting a mix of R&B, hip hop, funk, and synth-pop, among other genres, Obama’s playlist lives exclusively on Spotify’s Higher Ground hub.

“At Spotify we seek to connect listeners with the world’s most authentic and compelling voices,” said Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer, in a statement. “We believe that audiences across the globe will be inspired by these most candid, most human and most personal conversations between First Lady Michelle Obama and her guests.”

“The Michelle Obama Podcast” launched on Spotify on July 29, with an appropriate first guest: husband and former POTUS, Barack Obama. Since, Michelle has also interviewed award-winning journalist Michele Norris, and later will be joined by other special guests, including Conan O’Brien, Valerie Jarrett, Dr. Sharon Malone, and her mom and brother, Marian and brother Craig Robinson, respectively.

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” Michelle said in a statement. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations—and hard conversations—with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”