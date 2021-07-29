Great Odin’s Beard! These 55 Beard Jokes And Puns Are Grooming Humor At Its Best

Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

We may not all have beards, but most of us can admit that this form of facial hair is a glorious thing. Just consider the way it conforms to the molds of the face. Or the fact that countless products have been created specifically for it, from beard oil to beardaments (AKA holiday season ornaments for the beard, which is totally a thing). If you’re anything like us, you appreciate beards for their aesthetics — but also because they can be pretty funny, too. If you’ve ever been on the receiving end of beard jokes or beard puns, you know that this type of facial hair is made for comedic fodder.

In fact, there’s something about hair or the lack thereof that lends itself particularly well to a good punchline. Take, for instance, actual jokes about hair and good-natured zingers about going bald. No matter what hair comedy you’re in the market for, you’ll find it (probably along with some rather useful hair tips along the way). But since we’re so partial to beards, we’re going to focus on this most spectacular form of follicular growth.

So, if you like big beards and you cannot lie, you’re going to love the following beard jokes and puns.

Best Beard Jokes and Puns