Here’s The First Trailer For ‘Bel-Air,’ The Gritty ‘Fresh Prince’ Remake

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

The first trailer for Fresh Prince revival Bel-Air is finally here — and it looks dark, gritty, and like a totally new take on the original

This is the story all about how… The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is getting a revival, and it’s going to look a whole lot different than the goofy sitcom you remember from the 90s. The first trailer for the remake just dropped, and, well, you might want to just go ahead and watch it for yourself.

The trailer reveals that the plot of the revival will be pretty familiar to fans of the original series: Will is sent away to Bel-Air to live with his Aunt Vivian and Uncle Phil after he gets into some serious trouble in his hometown of Philadelphia. But in this modern take on the story, Will’s “trouble” is a little bit more serious than it ever seemed to be in the ’90s version — including an apparent threat to his life from someone he crossed back home.

The trailer also reveals that all the characters we loved from the original are present and accounted for: Hilary, Ashley, and Carlton, of course, and even house manager Jeffrey. In this take on the story, though, it doesn’t look like it will be Will helping his nerdy cousin Carlton fit in in Bel-Air — in fact, in the trailer, Carlton seems to be the one helping Will navigate life in the extremely affluent town.

In case you forgot, this whole dark, gritty version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air came about because a fan made a trailer to create a more modern take on the show. The fake trailer went so viral, it caught the attention of Will Smith, who played the original Fresh Prince. He liked it so much, he decided to run with the idea and actually produce that version of the show.

Bel-Air will stream on Peacock beginning Feb. 13.