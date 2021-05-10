Ben Affleck Gushes Over Jennifer Garner With Mother’s Day Tribute

Ben Affleck/Instagram and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Ben Affleck’s message to Jennifer Garner on Mother’s Day is “co-parenting done right,” according to fans

Ever since they ended their marriage in 2015, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have seemed to stay on really good terms. The two continue to co-parent their kids together, and on Mother’s Day, Affleck made the sweetest tribute post to Garner that has fans absolutely melting in the comments.

Affleck posted a carousel that included several photos of Garner with their three kids over the years, including photos of the family in adorably coordinated Wizard of Oz Halloween costumes, Garner holding their daughter on a trampoline, and a sweet video that Garner seems to have sent to Affleck from work, where she whispers, “Don’t tell anyone, but I think I’ll be home for bedtime.”

The pictures are adorable enough, but Affleck’s message really put the whole post over the top. In the caption, he wrote, “So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother’s Day. Love, their Dad.”

Be honest, is there anything sweeter than that? Apparently Affleck’s followers don’t think so — they’ve been flooding the comments on the post with praise about the co-parenting these two are apparently nailing.

Affleck and Garner got married in 2005, and they share three children together: 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel. When they announced their separation in 2015, it broke the hearts of their fans all over the world, but their behavior toward one another ever since is just proof that even though these two didn’t work out as a married couple, there’s no shortage of love between them. They’ve focused on co-parenting their kids and generally saying lovely things about one another, with Garner being particularly supportive as Affleck has gone to rehab for his alcohol addiction.

Now that both these stars are single, you can’t help but wonder — is there any chance they could reconcile? It’s not something they’ve spoken about recently (and rumors say Affleck has been hanging out with his other very famous ex, Jennifer Lopez), but you can’t help but dream, right? No matter what happens, though, we know that these two continue to have nothing but respect for one another, and that they prioritize being good parents to their kids above all else. You love to see it, even if it means Bennifer will never be a thing again.