Ben & Jerry’s Finally Shared The Recipe For Their Famous Edible Cookie Dough

Ben & Jerry’s has finally released their famous seven-ingredient edible cookie dough recipe

Since the 1980s, when Ben & Jerry’s first started scooping their delicious ice cream at their Vermont shop, their cookie dough flavor has been a national treasure. Following the lead of some of our other favorite food purveyors and restaurants — including Disney and the Cheesecake Factory — the socially conscious ice cream company has finally released their edible cookie dough recipe.

“Craving cookie dough? This edible cookie dough recipe has all the chocolate chip cookie dough euphoria you need, and it’s 100 percent safely snackable. Eggless cookie dough for the win!” Ben & Jerry’s wrote before unveiling the recipe — the same one they use in their cookie dough ice cream and for their Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites — on their website. (And if you haven’t picked up a bag of those cookie dough bites from the frozen food aisle, please go. Now.)

The best thing about Ben & Jerry’s edible cookie dough recipe, which takes just 15 minutes to make, is you probably already have all seven ingredients on-hand at home: unsalted butter, brown sugar, heavy cream, vanilla extract, kosher salt, flour, and chocolate chips.

In addition to making the most delicious deserts on the planet, Ben & Jerry’s has also established themselves as one of the most politically progressive and anti-racist companies in the country. After George Floyd’s murder, they made a huge strides to upend their white-supremacist structure by releasing a powerful statement fully supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“All of us at Ben & Jerry’s are outraged about the murder of another Black person by Minneapolis police officers last week and the continued violent response by police against protestors. We have to speak out,” the statement began. “We have to stand together with the victims of murder, marginalization, and repression because of their skin color, and with those who seek justice through protests across our country. We have to say his name: George Floyd.”

The company continued by listing a few action points for the government, demanding President Trump to disavow white supremacists, pleading with congress to create a commission to “study the effects of slavery and discrimination from 1619 to the present and recommend appropriate remedies,” to create a national task force that would draft bipartisan legislation aimed at ending racial violence and increasing police accountability, and finally, asking the Department of Justice to “reinvigorate its Civil Rights Division as a staunch defender of the rights of Black and Brown people.”

And, in case you forgot, they are also the company who introduced an anti-Trump ice cream flavor, “Pecan Resist” to us in 2018.