The Cheesecake Factory Just Shared 20 Of Their Iconic Recipes

The Cheesecake Factory

The latest proof there are angels among us? The Cheesecake Factory is sharing some of its signature recipes online

It goes without saying that there are very big, scary things happening in the world that we are all worried about. But we’re also all experiencing admittedly more first-world issues, like the fact that we sorely miss the ability to go sit down and enjoy a meal at our favorite restaurants. More than ever, we could use a little comfort food.

And now, thanks to The Cheesecake Factory, we can at least get a taste of the outside world from the socially-distant confines of our own homes — the cult-favorite eatery has released a slew of its recipes for the rest of us to whip up during quarantine. We’re not talking one or two here, either. The restaurant has made 20 of its mouth-watering recipes available to the public.

They tipped us all off to this random act of culinary kindness over the weekend when they shared a photo of their famous Korean Fried Cauliflower on Instagram. “Now’s the time to up your chef game. Swipe up in our story to learn how to make Korean Fried Cauliflower at home,” The Cheesecake Factory captioned the drool-inducing snapshot.

While that particular Story is no longer live, don’t fret. The link provided by the restaurant led to a treasure trove of their recipes sure to relieve your current menu of its monotony (said by the girl whose lunch of a can of green beans screams peak quarantine food mood).

Obviously, there’s the Korean Fried Cauliflower.

A few other favorites? The Cajun Jambalaya Pasta:

You can find the recipe here.

Chinese Chicken Salad:

You can find the recipe here.

Green Chilaquiles with Carnitas and Eggs:

You can find the recipe here.

And the Tuscan Chicken:

You can find the recipe here.

But also, we’d be remiss not to mention the holy grail of self-isolation food: pancakes.

And because The Cheesecake Factory is such a gracious benefactor, they’ve given us two versions. Their website offers a recipe for their light and tangy Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes along with the pièce de résistance, their Cinnamon Roll Pancakes.

You can find those recipes here and here.

So, yeah, if you need us, we’ll be busy whipping up these recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. If you’d like to join us (because, obvs), you can find all of The Cheesecake Factory’s recently released recipes here.