Ben Stiller Credits The Pandemic For Reunion With Christine Taylor 5 Years After Separation

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Ben Stiller (L) and Christine Taylor attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com) *** Local Caption *** Ben Stiller; Christine Taylor

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are an item again after separating 5 years ago

We can all agree that these past two years have sucked, hard. While there has been an innumerable amount of tragedy of various kinds since 2020, it’s also good to remember that the pandemic was a boon in some ways. For Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, it gave them a second chance at a happy marriage.

In an interview with Esquire, Stiller shared that at the beginning of the pandemic, he and Taylor decided it would be best for him to “temporarily” move back in so they could both be there for their two children, Ella and Quinlin. Though the kids are college aged and teenaged (respectively), Stiller and Taylor didn’t want to sacrifice time with them during lockdown and came up with the agreement where they would live together in the interim.