Betty White Is 98 Today So Here’s The Best Betty White Swag

We’ve compiled a list of the best Betty White gear to celebrate the birthday queen

America’s favorite sweetheart and my personal favorite Golden Girl has a big birthday today — she’s 98 years young. If you don’t own multiple Betty White-related pieces of swag, today is the day to treat yourself in celebration of her majesty and our queen.

While the birthday girl’s wish for her birthday this year (and every year) is none other than Robert Redford, we can celebrate her big day with a few, more practical items for around the house.

For instance, who doesn’t want a Betty White chia pet adorning their sun porch? I can’t think of a better way to honor her than by growing a plant out the top of her head. According to the manufacturer, “you’ll see a full coat in about 1-2 weeks,” so there’s that to look forward to.

There’s also a Golden Girls-themed Clue game on Amazon that’s guaranteed to provide hours of entertainment just like the beloved comedian herself. White can murder whomever she wants in any room she wants with — you guessed it — any weapon she chooses because she is Betty White and she owns you.

When you really need to be moved, how about a Betty White prayer candle? We should all collectively be praying over one of these that White lives forever because she’s a national treasure and we do not deserve her. This Etsy shop owner sells all four lovely ladies as a set for $55. “For the person who has everything! Kitschy Kandles by Sugar Skull Design make fabulous gifts for light hearted people,” the description reads, and they are glorious.

White deserves to be celebrated not just today but every day. She’s a bright light that we all look to and the down-to-earth woman the world needs. While speaking to Parade magazine in 2018, she admitted the secret to enduring is simple. “Enjoy life,” she said. “Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.” Sharing herself with us as the lovable Rose Nylund in the hit show Golden Girls cemented her place in our hearts, forever.

Speaking of the show, you can never watch the seasons enough, so why not own them all? Amazon is selling the complete series so you can get your Rose (and Dorothy and Sophia and Blanche) on any time of the day or night.

Of course, no Rose-themed present to yourself would be complete without a pair of “grammy panties.” Etsy shop owner Harebrained sells the most perfect old lady undies on the planet with all four ladies’ faces on them. Who could ask for anything more?

Ok, just one more thing. What could make life spicier than Golden Girls hot sauce? Grab the one featuring the girl of the hour, of course.

Or for the fun-spirited among us, maybe a Rose Funko figure? Or Pez dispenser!

Happy birthday, Betty. Please live to be 147.