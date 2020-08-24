Beyoncé Drops New Video For ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Featuring Blue Ivy

Beyoncé/Youtube

Beyoncé released a new video for “Brown Skin Girl” on Monday, featuring an appearance from her daughter, Blue Ivy

Entertainment has been a saving grace during the pandemic. From Binge-worthy Netflix shows to surprise album drops, the entertainment industry has definitely been doing its part in providing us with a little distraction and giving us something to look forward to. Lucky for us, Beyoncé has been extremely busy over the last several months releasing her Black Is King visual album. Now, she is offering us another dose of amazingness — a new video for her song Brown Skin Girl featuring her daughter, Blue Ivy.

The video, which premiered Monday on Good Morning America, also features appearances from her friend and former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, model Naomi Campbell, actor Lupita Nyong’o, and singer WizKid. It is actually the second video she has made from the song, initially releasing it on her companion album to The Lion King movie.

Directed by Jenn Nkiru, it feels more like a work of art than a music video. It is basically a series of stunning clips — including many of Beyoncé playing lovingly with her daughter, little children innocently playing patty cake. The video exudes beauty, Black pride, and feminism. It’s perfect.

“It was so important to me in Brown Skin Girl that we represented all different shades of brown,” Beyoncé explained to GMA. “We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light… It was important that we are all in this together and we’re all celebrating each other.”

On July 31, Beyoncé released Black Is King on Netflix, which was written, directed, and executive produced by Queen Bey. The brilliant concept tells a story of a young king’s “transcendent journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity,” and was inspired by The Lion King remake, in which Beyoncé voiced the character of Nala.