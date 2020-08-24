Beyoncé Drops New Video For ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Featuring Blue Ivy

Beyoncé released a new video for “Brown Skin Girl” on Monday, featuring an appearance from her daughter, Blue Ivy
Entertainment has been a saving grace during the pandemic. From Binge-worthy Netflix shows to surprise album drops, the entertainment industry has definitely been doing its part in providing us with a little distraction and giving us something to look forward to. Lucky for us, Beyoncé has been extremely busy over the last several months releasing her Black Is King visual album. Now, she is offering us another dose of amazingness — a new video for her song Brown Skin Girl featuring her daughter, Blue Ivy.
The video, which premiered Monday on Good Morning America, also features appearances from her friend and former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, model Naomi Campbell, actor Lupita Nyong’o, and singer WizKid. It is actually the second video she has made from the song, initially releasing it on her companion album to The Lion King movie.
Directed by Jenn Nkiru, it feels more like a work of art than a music video. It is basically a series of stunning clips — including many of Beyoncé playing lovingly with her daughter, little children innocently playing patty cake. The video exudes beauty, Black pride, and feminism. It’s perfect.
I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. 🎶please don’t get me hype🎶🤪 “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B
“It was so important to me in Brown Skin Girl that we represented all different shades of brown,” Beyoncé explained to GMA. “We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light… It was important that we are all in this together and we’re all celebrating each other.”
On July 31, Beyoncé released Black Is King on Netflix, which was written, directed, and executive produced by Queen Bey. The brilliant concept tells a story of a young king’s “transcendent journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity,” and was inspired by The Lion King remake, in which Beyoncé voiced the character of Nala.