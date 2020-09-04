‘Black Panther’ Producer Shares Moving Final Text Message From Chadwick Boseman

Sarah Morris/Getty

As the world continues to mourn the untimely death of beloved Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, and as celebrities and families alike share just how much of an impact the 43-year-old actor made on their lives, Black Panther producer Nate Moore revealed to People the last text he received from Boseman — and it’ll break your heart.

In a recent interview with the publication, Moore said his final interaction with Boseman was via text message amid the pandemic; the two texted back and forth regarding their work for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“We worked together to get a young boy a voice note from T’Challa, as well as a package of toys – no easy feat when we weren’t allowed to leave our homes or go to the office,” Moore says. “But Chad figured out how to make it work because he cared so intently, and in hindsight, so personally.”

The text from Boseman read: “It broke me, man. But we need to do that for them. People deserve abundant life, special moments. They’ve been through hell battling disease. If we were able to ease their suffering and bring joy for a moment, and hopefully moments as he goes through the bags, then we made a difference in his life.”

“Again, hindsight will tell us that Chad felt that way because he too was battling a disease,” Moore tells People. “But I don’t think that’s true. I think that’s just who he was as a man. A leader and a caregiver first, who accomplished both of those things as a performer and as a regular person.”

Outside of starring in game-changing blockbuster films and taking on important, career-changing roles, Boseman spent much of his time bringing happiness and joy to sick and terminally ill children.

In 2018, for example, Boseman visited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee, bringing patients toys and “joy, courage and inspiration,” St. Jude wrote.

“He was an incredible role model for our patients and children from all around the world,” they said.

CNN also reported that Boseman was in communication with two terminally ill boys, Ian and Taylor, throughout the filming of Black Panther. The boys and their respective families told the actor that they were trying to hold on until the film came out.

“I realized they anticipated something great,” Boseman told SiriusXM during the emotional interview. “It put me back in the mind of being a kid just to experience those two little boys’ anticipation of this movie. … It means a lot.”

But unbeknownst to many, Boseman was secretly battling stage III colon cancer — and had been since 2016 when he was diagnosed. After four years, the cancer later progressed to stage IV.

Frozen actor Josh Gad also shared his final text exchange with Boseman, who, in the text, urged that people “take advantage of every moment we can to enjoy the simplicity of God’s creation.”

“Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty,” Gad wrote. “This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman — take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels.”