Michael B. Jordan Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan has broken his silence on the death of Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman

On Aug. 28, the tragic news broke that Chadwick Boseman had passed away following a valiant, years-long battle with cancer. In light of his death, tributes to the talented actor have taken over social media. But fans knew one of the most heart-wrenching tributes of all had yet to come — that of Boseman’s Black Panther co-star and close friend Michael B. Jordan. Even expecting it, though, didn’t adequately prepare us for just how emotional (and beautiful) Jordan’s words to his late friend would be.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel,” Jordan began his tribute on Instagram. “I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug… everything. I wish we had more time.”

Those six words — “I wish we had more time” — would serve as a sort of refrain throughout Jordan’s post, punctuating his sadness.

“One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old, you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not… I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness,” he wrote, adding, “I wish we had more time.”

He continued, touching on Boseman’s character: “Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.”

Jordan reiterated that he wishes he had more time with Boseman, while also pointing out that Boseman’s passing is a stark reminder just how precious life is.

“I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire,” he lamented. “I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets.”

The actor finished his powerful post with a reference to Boseman’s role of T’Challa in Black Panther, writing, “‘Is this your king!?’ Yes.he.is.! Rest in Power Brother.”

Unbeknownst to most, Boseman had been diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016. In the last year, it had progressed to Stage IV before he ultimately succumbed to the disease.

Over that time, he brought us Gods of Egypt, Captain America: Civil War, Message from the King, Marshall, Black Panther, Avengers — Infinity War and Endgame, 21 Bridges, Da 5 Bloods, and the forthcoming Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.