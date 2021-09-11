Roll Out The Read Carpet For These Book Puns And Jokes

Westend61/Getty Images

When you say your weekend is booked, do you mean that literally? As in, you typically spend Friday through Sunday with your nose buried in a novel? Is your idea of getting “lit” getting “lit”-erary? Hey, we think you’ve got the write stuff, baby! And since you share our love for the written word, you probably also share our love for a good laugh. Combine the two, and you’ve got book puns and jokes that’ll make all of your fellow bibliophiles laugh so hard they’ll lose their place on the page.

As any good bookworm knows, after all, there’s plenty of humor to be found in our obsession with tomes. Sure, we appreciate the more austere side of literature as well. We’re all for perusing through some solid reading quotes with our kids. And we probably couldn’t get through road trips without listening to a few excellent audiobooks. But we’re also firm believers that there’s a time and a place for comedy, too.

So, leave the poetry to the prose for now and keep reading for a few killer book-themed zingers.

Book Puns

You’ve got the write stuff, baby. Never read Fitzgerald? You Gatsby kidding me! Metaphors be with you. “Never mind” — a passive-aggressive Raven. Dystopian novels are so 1984. But first, Kafka. Forever Jung. Wilde thing, I think I love you. I will Dewey decimate you. Book it to the library. Libraries are good for circulation. ISBN thinking about you. Bad spelling makes me [sic]. Do you comma here often? My weekend is fully booked. Check your shelf before you wreck your shelf. I like big books and I cannot lie. This weekend is going to be LITerary. Stay true to your shelf. Leave poetry to the prose. Reading is a novel idea. I have no shelf control. Keep going — you’re on the write track! Good scribes only. Writing about time travel takes so much creativity. You have to think outside the clocks.

Book Jokes