We're Cordially Invited To A Steamy 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Teaser

Lady Whistledown, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, and more make an appearance in the new “Bridgerton” Season 2 teaser

We’ve burned for season 2 of “Bridgerton” the way the Duke of Hastings burned for Daphne Bridgerton herself. The pandemic boon left thousands of fans pining for more, and now we have a date *and* a saucy teaser to enjoy.

Less than 24 hours ago, Shonda Rhimes blessed our Twitter feeds with this simple Tweet that sent Bridgerton fans into a frenzy.

The teaser opens up with a young messenger boy running to deliver Queen Charlotte the return of Lady Whistledown’s column. In Julie Andrews’ elegant voice over, we hear Lady Whistledown address those who attempted to unmask and silence her as we catch glimpses of the some of the drama set to unfold.

We are treated to scenes of Penelope Featherington “sharpening her knives.” We see a joyous Eloise next to a broody and all grown up Colin Bridgerton.

We even get Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in a steamy tub, people!

Ultimately, we know that season 2 will focus on the courtship of Anthony and Edwina (Charithra Chandran), who arrives with her family from India just in time for seasonal courting. However when Edwina’s older sister Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) learns that Anthony’s courtship with her is merely in service to his “duty” as the family Viscount, she begins to interfere. Her intervention gets a little complicated when the two become inappropriately drawn to each other.

In this recent drop we also see Daphne is back to aid her brother in his courtship ventures with sad reconfirmation that the Duke himself is no where in sight. However, there were so many juicy teasers we can almost forgive the loss of Regé-Jean Page.

We cannot wait until March 25th when we can officially sip the tea with you all.