Celebs And Fans Celebrate The End Of Britney Spears’s Conservatorship

(Britney Spears / Instagram)

Britney Spears is a free woman

Who else is crying happy tears for our girl Brit? After a 40-minute hearing on Friday, Nov. 12, Spears’s nearly 14-year conservatorship was dissolved, as California Judge Brenda Penny decided it was “no longer required.” Fans outside of the courthouse waited to hear the decision, and once they heard of Britney’s emancipation, they started shooting off pink confetti into the air and singing along to Spears’s hit “Stronger.”

Although Spears was not present at the court house during the decision, she took to Instagram to celebrate the good news with a video of her fans celebrating the end of her conservatorship, saying, “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney.”

Her fiancé Sam Asgahri also took to Instagram to celebrate, posting a bright, pink square with just one word: Freedom. “History was made today. Britney is Free!” he captioned the post.

Before and after the hearing, Spears also posted a series of shots in a green polka-dotted cropped blouse, and fans continued to hype her up in the comments. Once the announcement was made, fans flooded her comments with congratulations.

The entire internet lit up with joy upon hearing the news of Britney’s official freedom from the conservatorship

Celebrities and fans alike are taking to the Tweets to celebrate the end of her conservatorship, using the updated hashtag #FreedBritney. Seeing the sheer amount of collective support Spears has garnered from admirers and colleagues is one of those experiences that makes you believe in humanity again.

“I’m so happy that this day has finally come,” tweeted Paris Hilton, alongside a photo of the two of them from the early aughts. “Your best days are yet to come!”

Cher, being very Cher, celebrated in all caps and a lot of emojis. We can feel the love from here, seriously.

Designer Donatella Versace posted a throwback photo with Spears, saying, “Freedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney.”

Missy Elliott responded to the video of the courthouse celebrations and wished Spears “nothing but Happiness Love & Peace from her on out”

May Blessings continue to flow for you! And nothing but Happiness Love & Peace of mind from here on out🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 13, 2021

Cyndi Lauper voiced her congratulations via Twitter.

Jameela Jamil, who has been critical of the media in the past, celebrated the historical victory but also noted that we cannot let the same vicious cycle happen again.

“If you see pictures of her or articles about her when she’s out living her life, being a mum and a young woman who had the last 13 years (and more because of childhood fame) stolen from her, IGNORE THEM and block people who post and share them. DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ANY CONTENT THAT SHE DOES NOT PUT OUT HERSELF ON HER OWN INSTAGRAM. Support Britney by only taking what she wants to give us,” she wrote in the caption. Let’s all just let Britney live her free life in peace, shall we?