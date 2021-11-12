Britney Spears Wears ‘Free Britney’ Shirt Ahead Of Conservatorship Hearing

Sam Asghari/Instagram

Britney Spears’s conservatorship could be on the brink of ending after more than a decade

The legal fight over Britney Spears’ conservatorship is due back in court today, and there’s no secret what the pop icon is hoping for. The singer and her fiancé Sam Asghari rocked matching “Free Britney” t-shirts in a short clip posted to his Instgram the night before the long-awaited hearing.

Spears might actually get her wish this time. The conservatorship that she’s been under for 13 years could potentially be terminated during a Los Angeles hearing. Spears has been fighting for its removal for months, going back to her powerful and shocking testimony that made headlines back in June. She detailed being forced to work and tour against her will, being powerless to make even the most personal decisions (down to her birth control), and feeling like she was simply a cash cow for every around her.

She’s kept up the battle steadily since then, and there have been victories along the way. Her father Jamie Spears, formerly the head of the conservatorship, was removed from the role last month amid allegations of abuse and the illegal surveillance of his daughter. He too is now lobbying for the conservatorship to end (though let’s be real, he may just be trying to save face at this point after his own daughter called him abusive).

The main sticking point to the conservatorship’s removal, however, could be whether the judge orders a mental health evaluation before making a decision. Spears has pushed for the conservatorship to end, point blank, without any further examination.

“It’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested,” she said during that June testimony. “Again, it makes no sense whatsoever for the state of California to sit back and literally watch me with their own two eyes, make a living for so many people, and pay so many people, trucks and buses on the road with me and be told, I’m not good enough.”

After everything she’s been through, it’s understandable that Brit doesn’t have a lot of faith left in the legal or medical systems to make the right decision for her. And her skepticism is totally valid: it’s hard not to wonder why someone who could be out performing in sold out concerts all over the world, making millions upon millions of dollars for other people, would need a whole slew of other people to decide what she’s capable of.

“I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough,” she said.

In a recent Instagram post that has since been deleted, Britney talked about how badly she’s hoping for a positive outcome to this latest hearing. “This week is gonna be very interesting for me! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life,” she wrote, per CNN. Legions of fans will be praying right along side her.