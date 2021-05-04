Britney Spears Speaks Out Against New Documentaries About Her Life

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Britney Spears isn’t on board with all the new documentaries about her life, and she makes some really great points about them

In the words of the iconic Chris Crocker, “leave Britney alone.” It might be time we finally do just that. After the incredibly popular documentary Framing Britney Spears premiered on Hulu earlier this year, there are several other documentaries in the works that will also focus on the pop star’s life, career, and personal battles. But Brit isn’t on board with that, and that means we really shouldn’t be either.

Spears posted a video to Instagram where she shared some of her thoughts about all the new documentaries that are being made about her. The bottom line? She agrees with critics who say that even well-intentioned documentaries could unintentionally exploit her.

The video shows Spears doing one of her favorite things: Dancing. But in the caption, she wrote about how she feels hearing the news of more documentaries about her life to come.

“So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … what can I say … I’m deeply flattered,” she wrote. Then she added, “These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing.”

Listen, she’s got a point. This poor woman was thrust into an international spotlight when she was just a child, forced to grow up under intense scrutiny from the media. Now, she’s living her life relatively privately, raising her kids, and making her own choices about her career — and the media, now in the form of documentaries, is still scrutinizing her. At what point is enough enough? When can we respect her wishes to live more privately and just leave her alone?

In her video caption, Spears continued, “I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative. Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN.”

She also mentioned that she looks forward to traveling this summer, and building a koi pond in her backyard. And you know what? She has every right to do those things in peace. Until Brit signs off, I won’t be watching any more documentaries about her, and others shouldn’t, either.