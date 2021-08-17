Britney Spears Explains Topless Photos After Fans Express Concern

Britney Spears/Instagram

Fans were worried when Britney Spears posted topless photos to Instagram, so she explained her real motivation behind the pics

With the battle over her controversial conservatorship reaching new heights, fans have been watching Britney Spears post on all social media platforms, watching carefully for clues from the singer about what’s going on behind the scenes in her life. That includes a series of topless photos and videos that have gone up on Spears’s Instagram account over the last few weeks.

The first topless post went up just a few days after Spears was finally allowed to hire her own legal counsel to represent her in her conservatorship case. Since then, she’s posted more photos and a few videos that all appear to have been taken at the same time as the first.

With so many questions about how much her conservatorship interferes with her day-to-day life, though, fans were immediately concerned that the photos were being posted by someone else — without the singer’s consent. So she posted another topless photo, and in the caption, Spears explained her motivation for putting these pics and videos on her social media.

“Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!!” she wrote. “In my opinion it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … is DAMN I FEEL BETTER … therefore you think you look better !!!”

Spears continued, “I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that and to my horror uhhh we’ll … sometimes I didn’t look so great … TOO MANY TIMES and it’s embarrassing as fuck but in my imagination it felt great !!!! I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass but I feel like performing made me too self conscious about my body and that’s not attractive. Anyways I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!! I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born.”

Spears finished her post by adding that she was “enlightened” by the experience of posting revealing photos.

“I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!!” she wrote.

This comes just a few days after another Instagram post in which Spears explained that she’s becoming less cautious about what she posts online.

“For a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post … I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT … with what I’ve been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS !!!!” Spears wrote. “One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day.”