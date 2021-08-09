Britney Shares Cryptic Posts After Judge Denies Request To Remove Dad

Britney Spears/Instagram and J. Merritt/Getty

Shortly after news broke that a judge denied Britney Spears’ request to remove her dad, Jamie, from her conservatorship, she took to Instagram to share two cryptic posts

The battle for Britney Spears’ freedom continues as the pop icon awaits her next conservatorship hearing, currently scheduled for September 29. Last week, Britney’s new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed a court petition to remove her father, Jamie Spears, or suspend him immediately from his role as conservator of her estate pending an audit of his financial responsibilities, citing “gross overpayments” to himself and other companies without Britney’s consent.

Rosengart filed the petition in the Los Angeles probate court last week, requesting his immediate removal and writing that “every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate.” He alleged that Jamie is paying himself $2,000 more per month with Britney’s money than what she receives — along with an additional $2,000 monthly for his “office expenses.”

🚨 NEW 🚨 It looks like Jamie Spears will continue putting his interests before the best interests of Britney Spears. His attorney's filed an opposition to Britney's request to expedite the hearing on her petition to remove Jamie Spears. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/1vTI4u7jVF — Britney Law Army (@BritneyLawArmy) August 6, 2021

Unfortunately, NBC News reports that Rosengart’s request to terminate Jamie or move up her hearing has been denied, though a specific reason wasn’t given in the court order. It seems she’s allowed to file another motion prior to the September hearing, but for now, he’s still in charge of her finances.

Around the same time as the news broke, Britney herself took to Instagram to address the conservatorship, as she’s been doing in recent weeks after she first spoke up publicly about the abuse and mistreatment she’s faced during the past 13 years under a conservatorship. She first shared a Boomerang video of a fan wearing a t-shirt with her face on it, flying a #FreeBritney flag, offering up a cryptic caption in which she says fans “only know half of” what she’s gone through.

“Geez look at that flag,” she began, peppering her caption with emojis in true Britney form. “I was like ‘My flag up over the American Flag !?!?’ … Yes … I’m tooting my own horn 📯 .. is that bad ????? I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation but LET ME CLARIFY … you only know half of it !!!! And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post … I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT … with what I’ve been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS !!!! One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day 🤔💭 …”

She then immediately followed up with a video originally shared by cookbook writer Jake Cohen making some avocado toast. (Ah, Britney, a true millennial at heart.) In the caption, she shared that she’s felt “completely hopeless” but appreciates now having “a platform to share.”

“In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share,” she began. “As Selena Gomez says it best – The world can be a nasty place … I know it … you know it … kill them with kindness ☀️☀️☀️ !!! Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! Pssss this was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field !!!! God bless you beautiful people … TA TA 👋🏼 !!!!”

As of late, it seems like Britney has been enjoying tiny glimmers of long-overdue freedom, including trips to Hawaii with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and a new iPad. Here’s hoping that the judges in her case will expedite all steps and actions toward her safety, security, and, of course, freedom that she’s waited far too long for.