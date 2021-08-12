Jamie Spears Agrees To Step Down As Britney Spears’ Conservator

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/VALERIE MACON/Getty

In new court documents, Jamie Spears agreed to step down as Britney Spears’ conservator, and promised to work with the courts on an orderly transition

Today, Britney Spears takes a huge step toward freedom. TMZ is reporting that her embattled father, Jamie Spears, has finally agreed to step down as conservator of her estate, and plans to file court documents through his lawyer to begin that process.

According to TMZ, Jamie’s lawyer is filing legal documents in which he still defends his name, but agrees that it’s time for him to step down.

“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests,” the new documents reportedly read. “Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

Even though Britney has made explosive statements about her father in recent months, including accusing him of conservatorship abuse, he’s reportedly still maintaining in his new court filing that he’s done nothing wrong.

“Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests,” TMZ says they read, adding that Jamie says he “saved” Britney when she was “in crisis, desperately in need of help.” Jamie also reportedly claims that he’s never forced Britney to do anything, including perform.

“Not only was she suffering mentally and emotionally, she was also being manipulated by predators and in financial distress. Mr. Spears came to his daughter’s rescue to protect her,” the documents reportedly say.

Britney has made statements herself that contradict everything Jamie Spears is reportedly saying. In an explosive speech in late June, saying she was forced to perform, kept from getting married, and forced to keep an IUD inserted even though she wanted to have more children. Since making those statements, Britney has finally been allowed to hire her own lawyer to represent her interests, and has been public about her desire to end her conservatorship altogether.