Britney Spears’ Lawyer Is Taking Zero Sh*t From Her Dad

AFP/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Britney Spears’ lawyer is once again attacking her father, and it’s about time someone was on her side

Britney Spears is continuing her battle against the conservatorship that has left her without control of her life or finances for the last 13 years. There’s one big change this year, though: The pop star has been allowed to choose and hire her own lawyer to represent her interests, and he is fiercely fighting for her freedom. In his most recent court filing, attorney Mathew Rosengart is accusing Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, of trying to “extort” money from her in exchange for her freedom, and Rosengart is not having it.

Jamie Spears has been the conservator in charge of Brit’s finances since 2008. Since July, Rosengart has been seeking to have him removed, something Britney has repeatedly requested. Earlier this month, Jamie Spears agreed that he should step down from the role, but he didn’t provide any details or a timeline about how and when that might happen. Then, on Monday, Rosengart filed court documents that claim Jamie Spears is requesting that Britney’s estate pay $1.3 million in attorney’s fees, $500,000 to her former management company, and additional payments to Jamie himself, in exchange for him stepping down.

In his court filing, Rosengart made it very clear that he’s not open to that kind of negotiation for Britney’s freedom.

“The status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted,” he wrote. “Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”

Rosengart continued, “Having finally acknowledged that his time as Conservator should end, Mr. Spears is obligated to step down without condition and without seeking to extract anything further from his daughter.”

Rosengart has previously accused Jamie Spears of “dissipating” Britney’s fortune in order to pay himself and other family members. He has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that his financial management saved the pop star from being broke.

Britney herself has now repeatedly spoken out about wanting her father removed from any position of authority over her life, going so far as to say she’s afraid of him. In a blistering court testimony she gave in June, the pop star said she wants to charge her father — and other relatives who have had a hand in her 13-year conservatorship — with abuse.