Britney Spears Might Be The Next Big Oprah Interview And YES PLEASE

Britney Spears might be ready to tell her story to the one and only interview queen

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently gave a bombshell of an interview to Oprah — it was so good, and so shocking, that most of us tuned in to primetime network television for the first time in years. Following the success of that interview, Britney Spears is reportedly considering having a sit-down with Oprah herself.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the legendary pop star has been inspired by the legendary interview queen to tell her story after the outpouring of public support following the documentary Framing Britney Spears. With millions of her fans worldwide calling for Britney’s freedom from the conservatorship managed by her father, she’s reportedly ready to tell her side of her own story herself.

And honestly, who better to tell that story to than Oprah Winfrey?

As good as that documentary was, nothing is a match for Oprah when she’s sitting in her interview chair.

“Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn’t feel others should tell her story,” a source told ET. “She’s always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice. At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out.”

Back in 2008, Britney was battling a mental health crisis and was surrounded by bad people who were preying on her fame and vulnerability for a paycheck. At the time, it seemed to make sense that her father Jamie Spears had to step in and take control of Britney’s finances in the form of a conservatorship.

Now, nearly 13 years later, Britney is still under her father’s conservatorship.

For all intents and purposes, she appears to be a fully capable adult woman, and in the very recent future performed nightly at a sold-out Vegas residency while also juggling motherhood.

In 2020, her father petitioned to change the conservatorship to a “hybrid business model,” which many in the documentary allege is a sign that Jamie’s refusal to relinquish control of his daughter’s finances and life decisions is because he makes a hefty annual salary from Britney’s estate and earnings.

The source told ET that Spears has been inspired by her fans’ support. “Britney has been much happier lately and those closest to her feel it’s because she’s received such tremendous support from her fans,” said the source. “The release of the documentary has inspired an outpouring of more love than ever. While she hasn’t been able to make changes to her conservatorship, she’s received millions of messages from fans on social media and she feels far more understood.”