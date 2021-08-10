Here’s A List Of The Best Back-To-School/Back-To-Work Deals So You Know Exactly Where To Shop

Macy's/Reebok

Stocking up on back-to-school supplies and clothes for your kids can be overwhelming in itself. Now, throw in the prospect of heading back to the office after working remotely for a year — as many parents are — and things can get hectic. With all that shopping, we know you’ll want to save as much money as possible (plus, who doesn’t love a bargain?), so we’ve done some scouting for you. We have a list of cheap school supplies on Amazon and picks from Old Navy’s epic back-to-school sale, not to mention, a round-up of our favorite kids’ backpacks. But if you’re looking for something more — maybe even something for your home or beauty drawer — we’ve got you covered.

Below, find a no-frills list of the best deals going on right now. Bookmark this page — we’ll be updating it throughout the month!

Back-To-School & Back-To-Work Clothing & Gear

JCPenney: 25% off Adidas backpacks until September 19.

25% off Adidas backpacks until September 19. Macy’s: 60% off back-to-school gear plus an additional 20% off with code SHOP at checkout from August 13-15. Work looks are on flash sale for 40-60% off through tonight.

60% off back-to-school gear plus an additional 20% off with code SHOP at checkout from August 13-15. Reebok $30 back-to-school bundle with code COOL4SCHOOL until August 19. Add a shirt, bag, and accessory to your cart and receive all three for $30.

$30 back-to-school bundle with code COOL4SCHOOL until August 19. Add a shirt, bag, and accessory to your cart and receive all three for $30. Life is Good: A complimentary pouch with any purchase worth $75+ with code GIFT21 at checkout until August 14.

Accessories

Coach: Up to 50% off bags, apparel, and shoes, plus free shipping with code FREESHIP at checkout until September 5.

Home

Outdoor Equipment

Backcountry: 50% off during their semi-annual sale until August 29.

Beauty

Cocokind: 20% off sitewide during their summer sale from August 10-12.

20% off sitewide during their summer sale from August 10-12. FaceTory: 15% off sitewide with code GLOW15 at checkout. This offer is ongoing.

Health & Wellness