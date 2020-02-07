Burger King Will Let You Trade A Pic Of Your Ex For A Free Whopper On V-Day

Burger King

A free burger for all that remains of a crappy relationship? Yes please

Valentine’s Day can feel a little sour for anyone who’s recently (or even not-so-recently) come out of a relationship. No matter why it didn’t work out, the love-filled, heart-filled, chocolate-and-strawberry-Hallmark-card holiday isn’t always…fun if you’re not part of a couple (or a throuple, we don’t judge here). Enter: Burger King with the perfect solution.

Even though we’re part of a generation that doesn’t print photos unless there’s a specific reason, here’s a really good one: printing out a pic of your ex and bringing it to Burger King will warrant you one (1) free Whopper at participating locations! Listen, if nothing else, that relationship that didn’t stick through the long haul is at least a delicious, free burger.

This Valentine’s Day, select Burger King locations in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Boston will have Birds of Prey–themed “breakup boxes.” (The quick lowdown on Birds of Prey: it’s an upcoming movie about Batman villain Harley Quinn, starring Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollet, Ewan McGregor, and Rosie Perez.)

Birds of Prey, which hits theaters on February 7th, follows every comic book lover’s favorite anti-heroine Harley Quinn as she embarks on her post-breakup emancipation from The Joker. So this entire promo is basically an “anti-Valentine’s Day” kind of thing, which, yes please. Especially where free food is concerned.

If you bring a printed photo of your ex and stuff it inside one of the boxes, you’ll receive a free Whopper. For those who don’t live near a “breakup box” participating Burger King, they’re also launching an in-app quiz, giving participants a chance to get a $3 Whopper only via the BK® app. The quiz will feature five questions, and in order to be eligible for a Whopper guests must answer four out of five correctly.

In case you need a little more of a nudge to print out an old photo of your ex from the Facebook Files (hopefully one where you look absolutely divine), this is just a friendly reminder that the “Whopper Sandwich” features a ¼ lb of savory, flame-grilled beef topped with juicy tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles and sliced white onions on a soft sesame seed bun.

Grab that pic and send it off into the Whopper-induced oblivion it deserves.