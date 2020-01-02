Busy Philipps Shares Note Her Daughter Wrote E! After Her Show Was Canceled: ‘You Suck’

Busy Philipps shared candid throwback photos from her lowest point of 2019
Busy Philipps is sharing her lowest point of 2019 in a new Instagram post — and the total badassery she’s channeling for 2020. After Busy Tonight wasn’t renewed on E! last year, she was (rightfully) devasted. But thanks to her determination and a hilariously scathing note her daughter wrote to E!, 2020 is looking like it’s coming up roses for Philipps already.
She shared a gallery of photos on Instagram that detailed the circumstances of her show’s cancellation last April. Among the pics included selfies of herself crying after hearing the news, text messages with the head of E!, and a tattoo she got the day the show was canceled.
But the best photo was the one that showed her 11-year-old daughter Birdie’s letter to the network. It. Is. AMAZING.
Final round of #almostgrams 2019! The Busy Tonight was cancelled round!! On APRIL 5, 2019! I flew to Dallas to shoot commercials over the weekend for Michael’s. When my plane took off, the song that came on shuffle was my favorite Deerhunter song He Would Have Laughed. I felt like it was a good sign. When I landed, my manager texted me to call her. Which I did. And she told me E! would not renew my show after the order was finished in a month. It was effectively cancelled. I was blindsided, especially since the last text I had from the head of E(who’s now gone🤷♀️) was about marketing for busy tonight that he was excited to tell me about. Anyway. I did what anyone would do. I sat in the lobby of the hotel in Dallas and ordered three tequilas and called Marc, Caissie, Eric, Tina, Caissie again and I cried. I waited for a call or email from someone at E, which never came so I sent a text to the head of the network that truly makes me lol to this day(slide 3). Then I took some selfies(first 2 pics), got a text from Marc reminding me about the Deerhunter song(slide 4), made a music video in my hotel room to it(which I posted to my stories at the time), then I went and got a tattoo on my ankle; the illustration from my book from the chapter where I got super fucked over by some dudes in this business(slide 5), THEN before I went to bed, I saw it was a new moon and what that moon meant(slide6). And. Anyway. It all started to become clear and I knew things were going to be better than fine. Right before the show was finished, I found a letter my daughter wrote to E! and I feel like as this year is almost over, the decade is closing, it's the right time to post the letter(slides 7,8,9🤣). And all the rest of it from April 5. Because here's the thing. The moon was right, the song WAS a good sign, my girl knows something about her mom- I work hard AF and love to prove people wrong and finally, the men will always try to fuck you over so fuck em and figure out something else. Which is exactly what Caissie and I have been doing. And next year; in 2020 we will finally be able to share it. 😍 So Happy New Year everyone!!Goodnight you guys! I love you SO much!!!
Philipps shares that last April, she was told by her manager that her show, Busy Tonight, wasn’t going to be renewed and only had one month left before it was off the air for good.
“I was blindsided,” she writes. “Especially since the last text I had from the head of E (who’s now gone🤷♀️) was about marketing for busy tonight that he was excited to tell me about. Anyway. I did what anyone would do.”
She got rip-roaring drunk and called her friends who worked for the show and cried to her husband. And took some selfies to commemorate the terrible occasion. In the carousel of photos, she explains the meaning behind each one — the moon phase at the time, the tattoo she got on her ankle, and, most importantly, the letter she found that her daughter wrote to the head of the network who canned her mom’s show.
It’s pretty much everything you’d ever want your pre-teen daughter to think, feel, and say unabashedly in any less-than-ideal situation.
“I found a letter my daughter wrote to E! and I feel like as this year is almost over, the decade is closing, it’s the right time to post the letter,” Philipps writes.
Here’s the note in its entirety:
“You are the worst TV network ever,” Birdie wrote, before listing the reasons why. “1. You got rid of my mom’s show. 2. You made a lot of people lose their jobs. 3. You suck. Well anyways my mom does work much harder than you. So you don’t deserve her. She will find another place and do her show when it becomes popular.
She will shove it up your ass.”
Basically, little Birdie dragged the former head of E! for filth and it’s absolutely riveting. Every last word. Philipps agrees.
“Because here’s the thing. The moon was right, the song WAS a good sign, my girl knows something about her mom- I work hard AF and love to prove people wrong and finally, the men will always try to fuck you over so fuck em and figure out something else,” she says. She also shares that she and her former showrunner and friend. Caissie St. Onge, are working on something new — yay!
“And next year; in 2020 we will finally be able to share it. So Happy New Year everyone! Goodnight you guys! I love you SO much!”