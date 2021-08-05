Life Would Succ Without These 55 Super-Sharp Cactus Puns And Jokes

Jennifer A Smith/Getty Images

In case you missed it, house plants are having a bit of a moment. We enjoy printing out and filling in plant coloring pages. We download apps that remind us when to feed and water our plant bebes. And, yup, we even give our little green children cutesy plant names. Among all the house plants that have spiked (hehe) in popularity over the past few years, cactus and succulents must be near the top. Why not, right? They’re hardy and cute — not to mention, they make for some really pricklin’ funny cactus puns and jokes.

Before we get into those zingers, though, let’s take a minute to appreciate a few interesting facts about the humble cactus plant. According to Brittanica, there are nearly 2,000 species of cacti spanning 139 genera. You can find these prickly beauties in many parts of North and South America, as far north as British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, and as far south as Chile and Argentina. Another remarkable cactus fact? Members of the genus Rhipsalis are possibly Old World natives and can be found in East Africa, Madagascar, and Sri Lanka.

So, now, let us get to the point (#CactusPuns4Life). We dug up a slew of super-fun cactus puns and jokes — along with succulent puns and jokes — sure to prick your interest.

Perfectly Prickly Cactus Puns

You’re lookin’ sharp. You prickle my fancy. I’m stuck on you. Life would succ without you. We make a prickly pear. I’d never desert you. Let’s stick together. These cactus puns are totally on point. Party your cac-tush off! We wish you a merry cactmus. Have a fancactus New year! Grab life by the thorns. Chicks before pricks. Cactus makes perfect. I can be a little prickly. Let me get to the point. I’m on pins and needles over here. Prick up the pieces. I’m in quite the prickle. ‘Sup, succa. Never drought my love for you. I’m getting up to scratch.

Super-Sharp Cactus Jokes