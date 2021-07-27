Pretty Fly For A Cacti! 10 Cactus And Succulent Coloring Pages That Look Sharp

Mint Images/Getty

Succulents, cactus, monstera, fiddle leaf figs. Let’s face it: Many millennial parents will gush over their plant babies more than their real babies — or at least it’s a close tie, with the human babies having a slight edge. There are many reasons for our newfound obsession with botanicals (specifically cacti) and succulents. They brighten up a room, they make us feel relaxed and calm, and they give us something to focus our attention on, which can be a much-appreciated distraction from our busy lives. Did we mention they’re also super cute? It’s no wonder these mini plants are great for kids too. They’re small and simple enough for little ones to add to their own greenery collection. If your child has a bit of a green thumb or is just obsessed with these plants like the rest of us, you’ll definitely want to explore our cactus coloring pages and succulent coloring pages.

But first, a few interesting facts: Succulent comes from the Latin word “sucus,” which means juice or sap. It also refers to the leaves that help these plants survive in hot conditions, which explains why we need only to water our succulents about once a week. (Note to self: That’s probably why my last succulent died within a month — too much water!)

The word cactus originates from the Greek name “Kaktos.” Kaktos is a Spanish artichoke or the “prickly plant of Sicily,” as referred to in Greece. The Greeks used the word “cactus” to refer to the spiky plant, which actually turned out to be an artichoke. In 1769, Swedish naturalist and explorer Carl Linnaeus thought that the American prickly cactus was related to the spiky vegetation, and so named the plant cactus. Hence, cacti as we know them!

Now that we are all clear on how these silly-sounding names came to be, grab some crayons and get started on these cactus and succulent coloring pages. And if you’re looking for even more creative fun, move right on afterward to our crystal coloring pages and plant coloring pages.

Free Printable Cactus and Succulent Coloring Pages

Cactus and Succulent Page No. 1

In the U.S., millennials account for five million of the six million people who have taken up gardening, which, no doubt, has something to do with our newfound appreciation for houseplants.

Cactus and Succulent Page No. 2

Both succulents and cacti originate from dry, desert areas. Typical desert cacti can survive for up to two years without water. However, you should water your house cactus every week — just make sure the soil is dry between waterings.

Cactus and Succulent Page No. 3

Houseplants have a ton of health benefits! To name a few, owning houseplants may lower stress levels, increase worker productivity, and improve mood. There are physical advantages, too — these range from reduced blood pressure and improved breathing to fewer headaches and less fatigue.

Cactus and Succulent Page No. 4

The majority of succulents are green, but you can also find them in beautiful shades of purple, blue, orange, pink, and red.

Cactus and Succulent Page No. 5

A cactus thrives in the desert with a lifespan somewhere in the range of 10 to 200 years. There are roughly 2,000 different types of cactus plants found in the world, going from very small to very tall.

Cactus and Succulent Page No. 6

Did you know that succulents can be found on every continent but Antarctica? Many succulents can thrive in dry conditions. And, depending on their surroundings and adaptations, some are able to last up to two years without water.

Cactus and Succulent Page No. 7

Here’s a weird thing: Cacti are considered succulents, but not all succulents are cacti. A cactus is a cactus because of its thorns, while succulents have leaves.

Cactus and Succulent Page No. 8

Succulents have a number of cool names. For instance, one succulent is named after a donkey’s tail. Other interesting monikers include Flaming Katy, Panda Plant, and Cushion of Thorns. Another unique cactus name? The Christmas Cactus, which basically looks like a mini poinsettia.

Cactus and Succulent Page No. 9

Another reason why succulents are so easy to maintain? They’re mostly pest-resistant. You know what that means, right? If they die, it’s entirely on you!

Cactus and Succulent Page No. 10

How do we love cacti? Let us count the ways! For starters, these plants boast beautiful flowers, which can be yellow, red, pink, white, orange, or blue. Also, some cactus plants can make yummy snacks, as some varieties have edible fruit. Some people even eat cactus pads, either raw, sauteed, or boiled.

