The Cambridges Made Their First Red Carpet Appearance And Charlotte Stole The Show

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The royal kiddos made their first red carpet appearance with their parents on Friday

Cool mom under pressure Kate Middleton and future king of dad jokes Prince William took George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, to a pantomime performance at the London Palladium. And, we have to say, Charlotte stole the show.

George (who’s gotten so tall!) and Charlotte held William’s hands as they took to the red carpet, and as they walked closer to the doors, Charlotte, an independent princess, let go of William’s hand. As William reached for his daughter’s head, the little girl looked ahead and kept walking. William settled for patting Charlotte’s head, and Louis held onto his mom’s hand as the group met the official welcoming them to the event.

For their first red carpet engagement, the family wore coordinating outfits. According to People, Louis wore a blue wool jacket from Amaia. Charlotte wore a gray and blue checkered dress, and George wore a red and blue sweater with pants. As Kate and William, who wore masks, sat with their children in the Royal Box, the couple also chatted with essential workers, who were special guests at the charity performance of the show.

“It’s wonderful to be back here in the West End and see theaters reopening their doors,” William said. “Catherine, George, Charlotte, Louis and I are all really looking forward to the show.”

The royals thanked workers for their work during the pandemic, and during a private chat, William urged one worker to take it easy. “Look after yourself. You’ve got to look after yourself in the long term because then you can look after other people,” he said.

While relatively uncommon in the United States, pantomimes are comedy shows, and they’re especially popular during the Christmas season. Friday’s show, billed as Pantoland at The Palladium, took place under strict COVID-19 rules of socially-distanced seating. The performance was a special show for key workers and others who have been helped by the National Lottery charity.

The guests included frontline health workers, teachers, delivery drivers, police and ambulance workers, members of the military, and essential retail workers.

Take in all of the whole Cambridge goodness you can, as this year, the Cambridge family will not spend Christmas Day at Sandringham House. Due to the pandemic, their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth will spend the holiday privately at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip. All evidence points to Kate being a benevolent queen, as the Cambridge 2020 family Christmas card was leaked the same day. Happy Christmas from the Cambridges, indeed.

Last year George and Charlotte appeared alongside their parents for their annual Christmas Day walk to church. It was the sibling’s first time taking part in the royal tradition.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in never seen before NHS Christmas photohttps://t.co/GBuOgl9iud pic.twitter.com/haDqnBaFOo — Daily Star (@dailystar) December 12, 2020

As children, Princes William and Harry would take the same walk with their parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana to Christmas. The yearly walk would sometimes include brief conversations with the public. Last year, Charlotte spoke with a well-wisher, who gifted the princess with a doll.