Young ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Fans Have No Idea That Catherine O’Hara Is An Icon

Young people on the internet just found out who Catherine O’Hara is

Apparently, there are a lot of Schitt’s Creek fans out there who don’t know who the great Catherine O’Hara is. A bunch of, I dunno, Gen Z Schitt’s Creek fans, just found out that O’Hara who plays Moira Rose on the great Canadian sitcom, also played “the mom in Home Alone,” which is an incredibly disrespectful way to describe O’Hara’s iconic part, but okay.

Not only was O’Hara in Home Alone (along with many other iconic projects), everyone is generally freaking out that their beloved Moira Rose is a full comedy legend. No, dear young Schitt’s Creek fans, O’Hara wasn’t discovered by Dan Levy. She’s like, the Meryl Streep of comedy, thank you very much.

“Whattt just found out the mom from Home Alone is Moira Rose also!!! Wtfffff” wrote one perplexed fan.

WHATTT just found out the mom from Home Alone is Moira Rose also!!!! Wtffffff — ✩ larry ✩ (@laurenlenzen) November 22, 2020

As people busted our their VHS copies of Home Alone over the Thanksgiving break, the shocked comments continued in this manner…

We just watched Home Alone on Thanksgiving and my girlfriend was shocked to discover it was the same person as Moira on Schitt's Creek. Katherning O'hara is amazing! — Kyle (@Hemicrypta) November 29, 2020

I was today years old when I realized that the same actress played the mom on Schitt’s Creek and also the mom on Home Alone. — Mike McInnis (@DrMcInnisDIT) November 25, 2020

There were even some people who didn’t know she was in Beetlejuice either.

I was today years old when I learned that Catherine O' Hara – Moira flippin' Rose off of Schitt's Creek! – was the mum in Home Alone! And Beetlejuice 😱 Screaming, yelling, etc. https://t.co/eNZGtwxU4P — Jughead J'onzz (@thedorkmite) November 29, 2020

Lol at the audacity to refer to the great Catherine O’Hara as “the actress” from Schitt’s Creek.

i was watching beetlejuice and the actresses who plays delia is the same who plays moira in schitts creek pic.twitter.com/oXPxn4Ah6M — jana | ella and lii nation! ♡̷̷ˎˊ- (@sharpxzane) November 30, 2020

Clearly, this is a pandemic of a different proportion, so millennials, xennials, and Gen X’rs had to swoop in and educate these kids on who the iconic Canadian comedienne is.

How to talk to your children about Catherine O’Hara — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) December 1, 2020

I’m sorry but if you didn’t know Catherine O’Hara was in Home Alone then you actually don’t deserve Catherine O’Hara — Sober Sister Casey “Cici” Cooper (@soneall89) December 1, 2020

HER NAME IS CATHERINE O’HARA AND YOU BETTER SHOW THIS CANADIAN ICON SOME RESPECT! https://t.co/sT2KyZvUIZ — SLANCE (@_slance_) December 1, 2020

Hello and welcome @SchittsCreek fans who just found out Catherine O'Hara is in Home Alone and Beetlejuice!

May I also suggest:

For Your Consideration

Waiting For Guffman

Best in Show

A Mighty Wind

After Hours

and

The Nightmare Before Christmas

for your queue list? Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/aJJIWfJiJk — Lauren O'Neil (@laurenoneil) December 1, 2020

Some of O’Hara’s iconic roles include voicing Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Delia in Beetlejuice.

Obviously, Mrs. McCallister in all the Home Alone films.

Here she is recreating the iconic “Kevin” moment for her TikTok fans because that’s where these pop-culture illiterate young people lurk. Teach ’em Catherine!

Catherine O'Hara plays Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek and Kevin's mom in Home Alone. How did I not know this? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HKfn96ZLgB — Alice (@ArmoAlice) November 24, 2020

Oh and if you really want to break your brain, O’Hara and Eugene Levy are both in Best In Show where they play…a married couple. You thought that chemistry on Schitt’s Creek just… happened? Hah!

And if you like Best In Show, check out For Your Consideration and A Mighty Wind.

O’Hara and Levy got their comedy start on a show called SCTV (short for Second City Television), which was basically Canadian SNL and ran during the ’70s and ’80s. So yeah, these two go way back.

Catherine O’Hara is a comedy legend and Schitt’s Creek didn’t make her a star, but thank god Schitt’s Creek came around to remind us all (and teach a new generation) that O’Hara is a gift. Thank you for coming to my TED talk.