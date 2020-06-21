Celebs Shared The Most Touching Father’s Day Tributes This Year

Michelle Obama/Instagram

From Amy Schumer’s tribute to her mom and “all the single mothers out there” and Kate Middleton’s sweet snapshots of Prince William and the kids to Jennifer Lopez’s ARod tribute and so many others, celebrities have been taking to social media all day to wish their dads, husbands, and more a happy Father’s Day this year.

“Happy Father’s Day to all dads who proudly (and often tirelessly) embrace our most important role. This one’s for the dads,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted this morning.

Take a look at the many other celeb tributes this Father’s Day.

Jennifer Lopez

Having you in all of our lives is such a blessing. Watching you with all our babies makes my soul sing.

Happy Father’s Day macho bello!!! We love you so so much 💙💙💙 @arod pic.twitter.com/AjxWvetmZo — jlo (@JLo) June 21, 2020

“Having you in all of our lives is such a blessing,” JLo wrote of Alex Rodriguez. “Watching you with all our babies makes my soul sing. Happy Father’s Day macho bello!!! We love you so so much.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar

“My kids won the lottery,” Sarah Michelle Gellar started her tribute post to husband of 18 years, Freddie Prinze Jr. “They not only get the best father @realfreddieprinze … they get the original #Manny #friends #happyfathersday I’ll be there for you!!!”

Andy Cohen

“Happy Father’s Day everybody, from me and fellah. Guess what? My mom got me the ultimate Father’s Day present … it’s a five-in-one flip-fork,” Andy Cohen said in the video posted to Instagram.

Michelle Obama

“Thank you for the way you love our girls — and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from. We feel your warmth and generosity today and everyday. Happy Father’s Day, Barack!” Michelle Obama captioned the sweet photo of Barack, Malia, and Sasha.

Rob Delaney

Actor-comedian Rob Delaney shared a heartbreaking post in honor of his late son, Henry. “Look at this beautiful boy. He died when he was 2. I’m still his dad & he’s still my son. Henry,” Delaney captioned the photo. Henry, Rob and Leah Delaney’s first son, died of brain cancer in 2018.

Ashley Graham

“Happy first Fathers Day @mrjustinervin,” Ashley Graham wrote. “You are truly the best father I know. Isaac and I love you to the moon and back.”

David Beckham

“Happy Father’s Day dad x love you,” David Beckham captioned the throwback post. “Thank you for giving me the drive and work ethic to succeed.”

Kelly Ripa

“Shout out to the dads! Aka #daddies #fathers #pops #papa i am lucky enough to have the best father, father in law and father for my kids. Love you gents,” she wrote.

