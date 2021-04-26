Chadwick Boseman Snubbed For Best Actor, Confusing All Oscars Viewers

ABC/YouTube and Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S./Getty

Viewers expected Chadwick Boseman to win Best Actor to end last night’s Oscars, and when he didn’t, the show spiraled into chaos

There were many memorable moments at last night’s Oscars, but to viewers at home, one definitely stood out: The entire ending of the show, which appeared to have been built around Chadwick Boseman posthumously winning the Best Actor award — only he didn’t win, and it seemed to send the show into absolute chaos.

Here’s what happened: As Oscars fans know, the show traditionally ends with the award for Best Picture, which is widely considered to be one of the most important awards of the night. This year, however, it was announced at the last minute that the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor would close out the show for the first time in decades. Viewers assumed this was because Chadwick Boseman would win the Best Actor award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which has been scooping up awards all season — allowing the show to end on an emotional moment honoring the late actor.

And then, Anthony Hopkins won the category. To make matters even worse, Hopkins wasn’t at the ceremony to accept his award, so Joaquin Phoenix, the presenter, awkwardly accepted it on his behalf before the show’s credits abruptly started to role.

To say that viewers were confused by the sudden turn of events would be putting things lightly.

Yeah the “let’s put Best Actor last so, obviously, we can celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman” really backfired — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 26, 2021

They build the entire show around a Chadwick Boseman ending and then Anthony Hopkins won and didn't show up — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021

The Oscars were so sure that Chadwick Boseman was going to win that they REARRANGED THE ENTIRE CEREMONY so his category could be last, and then they gave the award to Anthony Hopkins instead…the most chaotic and unhinged thing I've ever seen. — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021

Joaquin Phoenix coming out to award the late Chadwick Boseman with the Best Actor trophy. “Acting is weird lol. Anthony Hopkins you win I guess. Goodnight!”#Oscars pic.twitter.com/cHFMAT4UbQ — Marshall Kistner (@mackistner) April 26, 2021

So many people described the ending as “chaos,” because, let’s be honest, that’s pretty much what it was.

An absent Anthony Hopkins winning over Chadwick Boseman during a ceremony built to end around a Boseman win while Joaquin Phoenix awkwardly stumbles through it all is…wow. Chaos! — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) April 26, 2021

Wait, did the Academy hold Best Actor until the end because they assumed Chadwick Boseman would posthumously (and rightly) win and then he didn't, so they're like "WELP, good night!"#Oscars — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 26, 2021

Every single indication felt like they moved around the categories so that Chadwick Boseman would win best actor at the very end of the show. And then Anthony Hopkins wins, doesn’t give a speech, and they roll credits. This is MAXIMUM chaotic energy — Houston Coley (@blockbustedpod) April 26, 2021

so the academy baited everyone into thinking chadwick boseman was going to win by putting best actor off until the last moment, didn't give him a special tribute, commodified his death with an nft, and made his family sit through an entire ceremony without honoring him in any way — 𓆙 (@ireneseulqi) April 26, 2021

Critics of the show were quick to point out that their issue was not with Hopkins winning the category, but with producers who bet on Boseman winning, only to end up with this incredibly awkward moment at the very end of the show.

The Academy setting up Best Actor to be last for Chadwick Boseman only for him to lose is a genuine yikes, jesus — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) April 26, 2021

Wow, what a massively bad idea. And this overshadows the fact that both Anthony Hopkins and Chadwick Boseman were brilliant and one of them had to win. The spotlight is now shining solely on the producers. Huge mistake. From In Memoriam on, this show was a disaster. — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) April 26, 2021

There was also criticism rightly pointing out that despite several incredible performances from actors of color in the category, the Oscar went to a white man, because of course it did.

Because #Oscars refuses to let non-white men win Best Actor, let’s fucking celebrate Chadwick Boseman and Steven Yeun ourselves. pic.twitter.com/LTO9BO6jRp — Dae-Jung💫 (@fIavoredasian) April 26, 2021

Holy shit Anthony Hopkins beating the late Chadwick Boseman AND Riz Ahmed AND Steven Yeun for Best Actor is just some go home with your heart in your belly stuff. What is even happening #Oscars — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) April 26, 2021

To his absolute credit, Hopkins was incredibly gracious about the whole situation. He posted a video to social media this morning, thanking the Academy for his award, but also paying his respects to Boseman, who died at age 43 from colon cancer last August.

Sir Anthony Hopkins showing nothing but grace and class with a tribute to Chadwick Boseman after winning Best Actor. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UZvEJOgtst — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) April 26, 2021

“At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award. I really didn’t,” he said. “I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early.”

If anything, this is proof that the show’s producers really don’t know what’s in those envelopes until they’re opened onstage. But that won’t stop Boseman’s snub from going down as one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history.