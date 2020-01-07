Chris Hemsworth Just Pledged $1 Million To Fight The Australia Fires

Don Arnold/Getty

Chris Hemsworth is hoping his huge donation will encourage his fans to chip in, however they’re able to

As devastating bushfires are still raging all over Australia, Chris Hemsworth has stepped up to help. He just announced on his Instagram that he and his family plan to donate $1 million to firefighters and bush fire relief, and they hope their donation encourages their fans and followers to do something, too.

“Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia,” Hemsworth wrote on Instagram. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.”

Hemsworth updated his Instagram bio to include some links to good places where people can donate money that will make a solid impact in Australia, where the fires have destroyed homes, displaced people, and wiped out wildlife. Those organizations include the Australian Red Cross, World Wildlife Fund, NSW Rural Fire Service, and many others.

Hemsworth’s plea was posted alongside a video, where he elaborated even more about why it’s so important for the world to come together and support Australia through this.

“As you’re well aware, the bush fires in Australia have caused massive devastation,” he said. “They continue to burn, and there’s warmer weather on its way. We’re really still in the thick of it here and there’s plenty of challenging times still ahead.”

Hemsworth is far from the only celebrity pledging to help and calling for fans to do the same. Popular Australian comedian Celeste Barber has so far raised more than $30 million to help support firefighters in the country. Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, pledged to give $500,000 to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. Kylie Minogue and Pink have also pledged $500,000 each. And Russell Crowe was noticeably absent from the Golden Globes over the weekend, because he was in Australia to make sure his family stayed safe. He did send a video message to be played at the awards ceremony, calling for an increased focus on climate change, as climate change has majorly contributed to the severity of the fires.

Brushfires are common in Australia during the summer, but this year, severe weather from changing climate patterns has made them worse than the country has ever seen. What makes the situation even scarier is that the summer season in Australia is only just beginning, and there are many months of hot, dry weather still ahead. Whatever any of us can do to help, we should. We all need to step up, not just celebrities.