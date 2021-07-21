Chrissy Teigen Jokes She Might Be In The ‘Cancel Club’ Forever

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty

Chrissy Teigen was caught by TMZ reporters during a school pickup, and she says she’s “not getting involved in anyone’s shit ever again”

Whether or not cancel culture among public figures is real or not remains up for debate (lookin’ at you, Bill Cosby, Mel Gibson, and crew), there’s no denying that viral attention for varying misdeeds can temporarily add some sting to celebrities careers, something Chrissy Teigen is all too familiar with these days.

Teigen recently declared herself a member of “cancel club” in the aftermath of tweets that had recently resurfaced when Courtney Stodden shared that when they were a teenager, Teigen told them to “take a dirt nap,” both publicly and in private messages. Along with having her cookware brands quietly dropped from various retailers, Teigen embarked on a short social media hiatus, recently returning to wax poetic about how she’s been handling her “cancellation.”

She’s largely remained out of the spotlight for public appearances lately, but TMZ photographers and reporters were kind enough to bombard her as she walked down the street in West Hollywood with her mom to pick up her daughter from school on Tuesday, July 20, getting her thoughts about how long she foresees herself being part of “cancel club.”

“I have decided I’m not getting involved in anyone’s shit ever again,” she said. When asked how long she could be a member of the “cancel club,” the mom of two laughed and said, “I don’t know, it could be forever. I have no idea. I don’t know. All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family. Everyone else can make their choice.”

When she asked about her recent Instagram post in which she declared “going outside sucks,” Teigen shared, “You just have to be able to live your life and do the same things you were doing before.”

She also joked about a “reality show with members of cancel culture,” adding, “I think a lot of people have that in the works.” Though she says she hasn’t reached out to other “cancelled” celebrities, she said, “They’ve reached out to me and they’ve been amazing” — though she wouldn’t elaborate on specific details, she joked, “It’s a secret club; we don’t talk about it. It’s a secret society.”

Teigen did say she hasn’t been in contact with her longtime pal, Kim Kardashian, and also addressed Stodden’s claims that she never reached out to them. Teigen told TMZ that she “texted [them].” Stodden has yet to respond to that claim publicly.