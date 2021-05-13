Chrissy Teigen DM’ed Courtney Stodden To ‘Kill Themself’ And Her Apology Sucks

Chrissy Teigen/Twitter and Tibrina Hobson/David Livingston/Getty

Chrissy Teigen claims she apologized to Courtney Stodden after DMing them to “kill themself,” but Stodden says it never happened

Where to even start with all the drama surrounding Chrissy Teigen right now? The former model announced a few weeks ago that she was leaving Twitter amid what she called “meanness” from her fans who were calling her out for her collab on a line of cleaning products with Kris Jenner. Soon, though, she was back on the platform, just in time for Courtney Stodden to release a bombshell interview with The Daily Beast, which included recounting the vile harassment they used to receive from Teigen on social media.

In case you don’t remember, Courtney Stodden was a teenager who made headlines in 2011 when they, a 16-year-old, married 50-year-old acting coach Doug Hutchison. Stodden was widely ridiculed by the media and the public, and constantly slut shamed, despite the fact that they were a teenager being groomed and trapped in an abusive marriage to an adult man. Now, amid our more recent scrutiny of how the media treated young girls after Framing Britney Spears was released, Stodden, who is non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns, is speaking out about their treatment during that time when, again, they were an actual child.

One of the most horrifying parts of Stodden’s interview is when they describe how Chrissy Teigen constantly harassed them on Twitter, seemingly for no reason.

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,'” Stodden explained. That was real. The tweets Teigen sent during that time have since been deleted, but they were beyond vile. The “dirt nap” tweet Stodden referenced is among them along with one that tells them to “go. to sleep. forever.”

Chrissy Teigen incited death threats against an underage girl – a clear terms of service violation and predatory behavior overall. pic.twitter.com/iwHYoU58ky — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 12, 2021

After days of fallout, Teigen issued an apology on Twitter.

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that… — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

Setting aside, for a moment, the fact that that half-baked apology focuses solely on herself and not the damage she caused, Teigen claims she reached out to Stodden personally to apologize. But soon after the apology, Stodden posted on Instagram that they had not heard anything from Teigen, and that Teigen had, in fact, blocked them on social media.

“All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record,” Stodden wrote.

What’s really surprising about this whole situation is that it’s taken so long to happen. Teigen has long bullied people on Twitter, under the guise of making “clapbacks.” Last summer, she purged 60,000 tweets from her account, removing evidence of much of her past bullying. But nothing is ever truly gone on the internet, like this transphobic tweet of Teigen calling Lady Gaga a man.

She also body-shamed Mariah Carey during her pregnancy.

And made light of self-harm with this tweet directed at Lindsay Lohan.

And those are just the ones directed at celebrities. Teigen has been disguising bullying as “humor” for years, and it’s about time she got called out for it. Will she actually change, though? That remains to be seen.