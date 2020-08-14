‘Look At This 3rd Baby Sh*t’: Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump In New Video

Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

Chrissy Teigen marvels at her baby bump in adorable new video

Every mom who’s been pregnant more than once knows that you, um, show a little bit sooner with subsequent pregnancies. Ok, sometimes, a lot sooner. Chrissy Teigen is marveling at that fact in a new video where she shows off her baby bump a day after sharing the news that she and husband John Legend are expecting their third child.

“Look at this third baby shit,” she said, as she looked at her belly in front of a floor-length mirror. “What the… oh my God.” Yep. That about sums up what most moms are thinking when their bellies POP shortly into their second or third or fourth pregnancy.

She looks freaking adorable, just like she did in the new music video for Legend’s “Wild” where the pair covertly surprised the world with the news of their third little one. Toward the end, they appear along the shore with Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. Then, Legend hugs Teigen from behind and we see her cradling her slightly rounded belly.

I mean, how cute is that.

The day before the video came out, Teigen shared a series of sweet stills from the video.

When you’re a super famous mom pregnant with her third baby, you need to get a little creative in sharing the happy news, so the debut of her husband’s new music video feels right.

In the past, the couple has been very open about their journey through fertility treatments, sharing that they chose the embryo for Luna and knew she would be a girl because of that fact. “I’ve made this decision,” Teigen told People. “Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like, ‘Let’s put in the girl.’”

Her unapologetic sharing of information like this makes her a beloved celeb mom who makes so many of us feel seen and heard. We hope she continues on that path with this new baby and if her past is any indication, we can certainly expect more realness in the coming months.