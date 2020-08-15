Chrissy Teigen Says She Was ‘Scared Sh*tless’ To Learn She Was Pregnant During Breast Surgery

Frazer Harrison/Getty/Twitter

Chrissy Teigen had taken a pregnancy test before the surgery that delivered a false negative

The news that Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with her third child was revealed this week during the release of husband John Legend’s video for his new song, “Wild.” While everyone congratulated the couple, a few fans did the math on her recent breast surgery and wondered if the former model may have been pregnant during the procedure. The answer is — yes.

Teigen responded to a tweet asking her about the pregnancy and she explained she was terrified to learn that she was pregnant after the surgery in June. She’d taken a routine test required before the procedure to remove her breast implants, but that test delivered a false positive.

Question… @chrissyteigen just announced she’s pregnant. Before my breast reduction last year, they did a pregnancy test. Was she pregnant when she had her surgery in June? I feel like with her bump she had to be pregnant before that, but I could be wrong. I’m confused.o — michelle overcash (@m_overcash) August 15, 2020

“Question… @chrissyteigen just announced she’s pregnant. Before my breast reduction last year, they did a pregnancy test. Was she pregnant when she had her surgery in June? I feel like with her bump she had to be pregnant before that, but I could be wrong. I’m confused,” a fan tweeted.

The cookbook author responded, telling her 13.1 million Twitter followers about the false positive and the terrifying weeks that followed after taking another test and finding out she was, in fact, pregnant. “Oh, it’s quite a story. Lol. I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative,” Teigen wrote.

I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

a few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

After sharing with fans for years about her struggle to get pregnant and her IVF experience before becoming pregnant with daughter, Luna, and son, Miles, she admitted she takes a test almost monthly hoping to one day see a positive result. “I never had a positive before,” she said.

so the morning of John's album release, he wakes up at 3am to do good morning america. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed.... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

On one of those routine monthly tests, she took another and got the surprise of her life. “So the morning of John’s album release, he wakes up at 3 am to do good morning america. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed…I was not disappointed,” she continued. “But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.”

...I was not disappointed. But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

She said the couple “prayed to the boob gods” for a safe pregnancy, and luckily those prayers were answered.

So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

Shortly after, Teigen showed off her growing bump on Twitter, looking as beautiful as ever. “But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you,” she said in conclusion on Twitter.

What a wonderful surprise for the couple and, for the rest of us, as we calmly wait for yet another child of theirs to come into the world so we can “ohhhh” and “ahhhh” over the gorgeousness they create.