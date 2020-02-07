Chrissy Teigen Roasts Idiot Who Suggests Her Butt Is Photoshopped

You don’t come for Chrissy Teigen, she sends for you

Chrissy Teigen, otherwise known as the Queen of Clapbacks, is at it again, this time in defense of her own ass. The model and cooking guru posted a picture of herself in a rather, um, personal position to show off the latest gift that graced her and husband John Legend’s doorstep.

“We get … really random stuff sent to the house,” Teigen captioned the photo of her on all fours showing off some sweet, sweet leggings complete with racing stripes and two hearts on the butt with Legend’s picture inside.

The post is hilarious in its own right because who decides, “I think I’m going to make a pair of leggings with John Legend’s face framed in two hearts and send it to his wife.” But Teigen decided to set a commenter straight after he just couldn’t leave well enough alone.

“Photoshopped,” one person said. “Why didn’t it look like that when John was in the jacuzzi like ‘wth is that,'” referring to a shot posted last year of Teigen and Legend in a hot tub. In the photo, she’s wearing a burgundy bathing suit holding son Miles — and looking absolutely gorgeous. John happens to be squinting, because, I don’t know, they are outside in the sunshine, but one fan thought he was somehow disappointed with her ass. “Im fuckin’ crying bruh,” he wrote. “Damn her stomach poking more than her booty.”

everyone so used to ass shots and photoshopped instagrams. I've had no ass forever – is this new news to some of you? https://t.co/NbOkyQ0IJZ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 11, 2019

Teigen shot back at the latest Debbie Downer, saying, “maybe you’ve never seen a girl in this position before but it’s good for looking like you have an ass.”

The mom-of-two is used to her share of shaming online. She’s been “in trouble” over everything from daring to show cleavage in front of her kids, how she breastfeeds her kids, and everything else under the sun. Luckily for the rest of us, her quick wit and sense of humor make for solid entertainment when she chooses to shut them down.

Here’s hoping she continues to share tons of photos of her kids, her delicious meals, and as many ass shots as she feels like — because you just know someone will try to come after her and we can all sit back and enjoy her genius response.