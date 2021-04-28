Chrissy Teigen Jokes That She Needs Lori Loughlin’s Help To Go Back To School

Kurt Krieger - Corbis/JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty

Chrissy Teigen jokes abut the college admission scandal in her attempt to enroll in “hospitality school”

Chrissy Teigen, a queen, apparently wants to go back to college to study at a hospitality school, but joked that since she never took the SATs and doesn’t know how one goes about getting into college in this day and age, her best bet is to enlist Lori Loughlin and finagle her way into the school, college admission scandal-style.

In case you were doing other things in the summer of 2019, the college admission scandal was a rich person scam where wealthy people, including Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli and actress Felicity Huffman, paid this “college counselor” dude to falsify their kids’ college exams, doctor images and pass them off as sports recruits, and in some cases — bribe the athletic directors at their school of choice. In the case of Loughlin, they literally staged a photo of their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli on rowing machines — despite the fact that neither girl has ever been on a rowing team — so that they could be admitted to USC under the auspices that the young women were rowing team recruits.

Although Laughlin only “staged” her daughters rowing athleticism, some parents involved in the admissions scandal literally photoshopped their kids playing water polo. If you haven’t watched Operation Varsity Blues, the Netflix documentary about the whole scandal, it’s a doozy that will make you scream at your TV and hate rich people.

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade 'really embarrassed' by 'staged' rowing machine pics: Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly staged the photo as part of efforts to get their daughters into the University of Southern California on… https://t.co/gCsHwgTX02 pic.twitter.com/lmUVIq6TU8 — RushReads (@RushReads) April 14, 2020

Teigen, being the unfiltered wordsmith that she is, tweeted out “I wanna go to hospitality school. I am old and didn’t take my SATs. How does this work now? How do you get into school? Do I have to Laurie Laughlin photoshop myself being hospitable.”

I wanna go to hospitality school. I am old and didn’t take my SATs. How does this work now? How do you get into school? Do I have to Laurie Laughlin photoshop myself being hospitable — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 27, 2021

Dammit it’s lori!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 27, 2021

Also, it’s okay to joke about Loughlin’s involvement in the scandal because she’s a literal millionaire who committed a crime. Moving on…

I’m also super intrigued by Teigen’s desire to go to hospitality school. Is she opening a restaurant? Hotel? That would actually make a ton of sense as Teigen already released a cookbook, a line of kitchen essentials and entertainment-ware, and just recently released a line of home cleaning products called Safely.

Not that I’m Teigen’s brand manager or anything, but OMG could you imagine if she opened like, a boutique hotel stocked with all her Cravings essentials? Or like, a collection of Airbnbs? Or a cute restaurant filled with her and her mom’s favorite recipes? She should do exactly what Chip and Joanna Gaines did with Magnolia and just have an entire lifestyle, restaurant, and hospitality empire.

Whatever hospitality empire that Teigen is planning, I’m already there. But yes, can someone assist her with enrolling in hospitality school, preferably without the “committing fraud” aspect?