Chrissy Teigen Eats ‘Night Eggs’ To Help Her Sleep Because Apparently It’s A Thing

Chrissy Teigen says she eats hard-boiled eggs in the middle of the night to help her sleep

So, apparently, eating eggs before bed, or in the middle of the night, is a thing? Chrissy Teigen, who is always, ready with a fun anecdote when you need one, just informed Twitter that she eats “night eggs,” and just threw it out there like it’s a normal thing to say without any explanation. Night cheese? Sure. Night eggs? Go on???

“Each night before bed, as I eat my night eggs, if I’m not not on the Twitter, I catch up on my favorite subreddits: choosingbeggars, amitheasshole (AITA) and thathappened. I enjoy these very much and learn a lot about…humans,” Teigen tweeted.

You don’t just throw out “night eggs” and then a random anecdote about Reddit like it’s nothing, so naturally, Twitter was like:

Wait. What are night eggs? — MIᄃΉΛΣᄂ (@TacticalGrace_) January 19, 2020

Teigen says she can’t sleep unless she’s “overly full,” and Tweeted that she brings the eggs into her bedroom and eats them in the middle of the night.

“I can’t sleep without being overly full. I take two hard boiled eggs to bed every night and eat them when I randomly wake up. It used to be beef jerky but I’d wake up too puffy,” Teigen admitted, while adding that “I wake up for at least a half an hour like 4 times a night.”

Teigen has been sharing her truths about night eggs for a while now and admitted just last month that she thinks her sleep-aid is “gross.”

Don’t believe her?

u think this is a fucking joke??? pic.twitter.com/uAeVO19Iff — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2019

there used to be a person here. now it’s just eggs pic.twitter.com/uMcVWwEcuC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2019

We have so much empathy for anyone dealing with sleep issues, but like — we can’t get over that photo of Teigen falling asleep next to a bowl of eggs! Night eggs! What if she rolls over onto the eggs in the middle of the night? Does she worry that they’re not refrigerated? Where does John Legend sleep? However, we seem to be the only one with these concerns. Teigen’s mentions filled with fans sharing the foods they “night eat” as well.

That’s a lot. Hand u tried eating pistachios to help sleep? — FortheLoveofTexas (@Amber_Bear1) January 19, 2020

What about a banana instead?

🍌 — Patricia Domingo (@pjd93920) January 19, 2020

This is my current status. Awake at 4am. Eating Cheerios in bed, watching Seinfeld 😞 — Red (@Redpainter1) January 19, 2020

Night Cheerios. Night pistachios. Night bananas.

Apparently, night eggs — or any other protein source — are a pretty common sleep aid. Nick Bitz, ND, a naturopathic doctor and chief scientific author at YouTheory, told Well + Good that, “a little bit of protein at night before you got to sleep — maybe about 6 grams of protein, which is the equivalent of an egg — it gives you a nice blood-sugar balance through most of the night.”

Obviously, take this advice with a grain of salt and don’t go to Twitter for medical help, but if you, like Teigen, cannot get through the night, I dunno — maybe get a referral to a nutritionist and ask about “night eggs.”