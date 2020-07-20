Chrissy Teigen Shares Video Proof Of Her Recent Implant Removal Surgery

Teigen gave everyone proof she did, in fact, have her implants removed

Chrissy Teigen has been open with fans about her decision to have her breast implants removed. Now, she said she’s been questioned about whether the surgery actually happened at all.

Teigen originally shared the news after posting a video of herself getting tested for COVID-19, saying she was doing so because a coronavirus test is mandatory before getting surgery. Since then, she’s been sharing adorable pictures of herself in two-piece bikinis — something she says she hasn’t worn in years. But with that comes the gossipers who have been asking Teigen’s friends whether she actually got the surgery.

“A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out, because no-one believes it. These are the scars,” she explained, lifting up her swimsuit top to show her scars. Then, as only Teigen would do, minutes later, shared a censored photograph from surgery day. “Trust me lol,” the mom-of-two wrote.

Her daughter, Luna, even made her a card for the occasion, writing, “Have fun pulling your boobs out, love, Luna,” on the front and, “Bye boobies” on the back. “Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least,” she wrote on Instagram.

Teigen is always candid when it comes to these things and told fans of her decision to get implants when she was 20, “It was more for a swimsuit thing,” Teigen told Glamour UK in March. “I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

She continued on Instagram of her decision: “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me!”

Not that its anyone’s business whether Teigen had implants or was now choosing to remove them, but the “Cravings” author handled it with grace and humor — something we’ve come to expect from the former model. Time for the nosy ones to move on to something other than Boobgate. The Queen has spoken.