Chrissy Teigen Offers To Buy Teachers School Supplies On Twitter

David Livingston/Getty

Teigen is urging teachers to send her their Amazon wish lists full of school supplies

While it’s truly disparaging that teachers in the United States have to create Amazon wish lists full of school supplies, year after year, needing money for supplies is the reality for many teachers and underfunded schools, especially this year. Earlier this week Chrissy Teigen shared photos of her kids’ pseudo-classroom at her home, and was inspired to buy supplies for teachers in need.

She urged teachers to send her their wish lists and she’d fulfill as many as she could.

If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your amazon wishlist here, I will do as many as I can! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

Teachers immediately flooded Teigen’s mentions with their supply requests.

“Ok I’m looking at your lists now! I’ll do as many items as I can — I wish there were a button to add everything at once! It’s gonna take me a long while so bear with me!” she wrote.

Ok I’m looking at your lists now! I’ll do as many items as I can - I wish there were a button to add everything at once! It’s gonna take me a long while so bear with me! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

At the end of the day on Sunday, Teigen had fulfilled the wish lists of 5o teachers, and said she’d keep going throughout the week.

So many of you are asking for books about embracing other races and cultures and it’s just so sweet. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

ok I'm gonna take a little break to eat my 12 inch subway meatball sub (you cannot tell me this is gross, I know, I don't care!) but I'll be back at it. I hate that our system failed you so much and you even need to ask for this or pay out of pocket for ANYTHING. this. country. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

Arguably the best part of the Teigen’s Twitter thread is that it inspired her followers to purchase items for teachers on their own, since there are so many Amazon wish lists that are accessible to the public now.

This is the best Twitter thread EVER! 🌟🙌🏻📚 I’m not @chrissyteigen but look forward to picking some teachers to sponsor and buy some supplies ✂️📕✏️📖🧫📦 — Stephanie Martinez (@csulbmasters) August 23, 2020

Recently, Teigen announced her third pregnancy with husband John Legend, in the most Teigen/Legend way possible — via a music video for his latest single, “Wild.”

Before she offered to help teachers with their school supplies, she shared the cutest photos ever of the classroom she set up for Luna and Miles and a few of their friends out of her home this year. “Everyone get ready for …. miss chrissy. pregnant and here for it (I really have always wanted to be a teacher!)” she said.

Everyone get ready for …. miss chrissy. pregnant and here for it (I really have always wanted to be a teacher!) pic.twitter.com/NIaMsh3cCH — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

These photos are honestly enough for anyone to want to go to school here, no matter the age. Right?? RIGHT. There’s a cozy rock reading wall (who even knew such a thing could exist?).

Ok here is book wall! pic.twitter.com/OCgkaGP9Qh — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

It’s extremely sad that Teigen and Legend just put this house on the market (anyone else smell a Selling Sunset crossover event here?), because this room should remain exactly what it is for Luna and Miles for years to come.

Since her family is clearly already prepared (and then some) as displayed in the most magical classroom ever, it’s pretty awesome that Teigen wants to help teachers in need create some of this very same magic.